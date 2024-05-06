Red Flags In Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan's Relationship
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's on/off relationship has been raising eyebrows ever since they were first spotted together in September 2022. Although they were seen engaging in PDA at the Rolling Loud music festival the same month, Larsa emphatically told People during BravoCon 2022, "We're friends. We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends." After playing coy about their relationship status for months the "Real Housewives of Miami" star finally made her relationship with Marcus Instagram official with a now-deleted pic of the two standing inside his store, Trophy Room, per Page Six. "Checks over stripes," Larsa captioned, referring to the Nike sneakers worn by Marcus' dad, Michael Jordan.
Larsa's connection to the former Chicago Bulls player is one of the many red flags in her union with Marcus. Her ex-husband Scottie Pippen famously had a falling out with Michael Jordan over the docuseries "The Last Dance." In his memoir "Unguarded," Scottie wrote (via People), "Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his 'supporting cast.'" Larsa's history with Michael Jordan would only get worse as her relationship with Marcus went public.
Michael Jordan publicly disapproved of Larsa and Marcus' relationship
It was the "no" heard around the world. When the NBA legend was asked by TMZ in July 2023 if he was for Larsa Pippen dating his son, Michael Jordan revealed his shady side by giving a resounding, "No!" This was the opposite of what Marcus Jordan told ET just days after his father's disavowal. "Well, we spent some time together during the holidays. She came and visited some of my family, I visited some of her family, so I think that's kinda what, once we realized our families were OK with it, then I feel like that was easier for us," he said. Pippen had also shared the same sentiment in a February 2023 appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show," stating that both her family and Marcus' family were fine with the relationship. She claimed that Michael Jordan approved of Larsa Pippen dating his son Marcus and added, "We've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place."
After Michael publicly gave Pippen the thumbs down, she stated on her shared podcast with Marcus, "Separation Anxiety," that she was humiliated. "I kind of felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of like, embarrassed." She later shared, "Oh my God, I was traumatized. I was like, 'What are we going to do? People think I lied.'"
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have quite a big age gap
Celebrity couples with big age gaps are quite common in the entertainment industry, but Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's 16-year age difference had a lot of tongues wagging. "I feel like people are really curious about the age-gap thing," Pippen mused on an episode of "Separation Anxiety." She continued, "I feel like they've called me your auntie. And I'm like, 'Hello! What are you talking about?' Like, 'What are you talking about? I didn't even know you.' Like, that's kind of hurtful." Jordan chimed in, "I wouldn't say it's necessarily hurtful, but I feel like that's the comment I feel I have to restrain myself from responding to."
Larsa defended her and Jordan's age difference to Tamron Hall, pointing out that her ex-husband Scottie Pippen is 10 years older than her. "I don't really view age as, you know, you're mature, you're not immature. I don't feel like that determines if you're mature or not."
Larsa Pippen has high standards
Larsa Pippen was married to one of the greatest basketball players in history, so it's no wonder she wants the best of the best. However, Scottie Pippen is a hard act to follow and many men might not live up to her standards. During an August 2022 visit to Melissa Gorga's podcast "On Display," Larsa admitted, "I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids." She continued, "So, where the hell are you going to find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn't have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes ... I'm going to have to like, come to the realization that I'm not going to get it all."
Scottie certainly set the bar pretty high. In the "Real Housewives of Miami" Season 5 reunion, Larsa claimed that they had sex four times a night for all 23 years of their marriage, per Us Weekly. However, on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Larsa bragged that she and Marcus had sex five times a night, which he confirmed. Larsa's next boyfriend has his work cut out for him.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were iffy about having kids together
One major problem with Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's age difference was the question of whether they would be able to have kids together. In an episode of "Separation Anxiety," Larsa told Marcus that she was happy with the four kids she shares with her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. "You don't have kids, so basically it'd be a question for you. Because I'm really fulfilled with my four children," she stated. "I've always viewed Trophy Room, my boutique, as my baby. I wanted to establish my own name, outside of being Michael Jordan's son ... So I've always nurtured it and treated it as my child," Marcus responded.
Larsa hasn't completely closed the door on having kids with Marcus. She revealed to Us Weekly that she had frozen her eggs in case the two decide to make the leap into parenthood together. "I feel like it wouldn't be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids. So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case."
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan keep breaking up
Larcus fans knew something was amiss when Larsa Pippen unfollowed Marcus Jordan on Instagram and scrubbed her account of all his photos in early February 2024. However, just days later, the two stepped out for a Valentine's Day dinner, with Pippen wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger, per People. Unfortunately, their reunion was short-lived and a month later, a source revealed to ET, "Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show. She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life."
In an appearance on "Amy and T.J. Podcast," Pippen told Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes that she realized Jordan wasn't for her when she was away shooting "House of Villains" for two weeks and didn't miss him. While she stated that the age difference wasn't the reason for their breakup, a source shared with the Daily Mail, "They didn't know when they wanted to get married, they didn't know if they wanted kids and things were becoming stale, and boring and routine." The insider added, "Conversations of a surrogate and adoption were discussed as Larsa has had those conversations with Kim [Kardashian]. But it never got to a point where it was going to happen." It looks like the two are completely over — unless they get back together again.