Red Flags In Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan's Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's on/off relationship has been raising eyebrows ever since they were first spotted together in September 2022. Although they were seen engaging in PDA at the Rolling Loud music festival the same month, Larsa emphatically told People during BravoCon 2022, "We're friends. We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends." After playing coy about their relationship status for months the "Real Housewives of Miami" star finally made her relationship with Marcus Instagram official with a now-deleted pic of the two standing inside his store, Trophy Room, per Page Six. "Checks over stripes," Larsa captioned, referring to the Nike sneakers worn by Marcus' dad, Michael Jordan.

Larsa's connection to the former Chicago Bulls player is one of the many red flags in her union with Marcus. Her ex-husband Scottie Pippen famously had a falling out with Michael Jordan over the docuseries "The Last Dance." In his memoir "Unguarded," Scottie wrote (via People), "Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his 'supporting cast.'" Larsa's history with Michael Jordan would only get worse as her relationship with Marcus went public.