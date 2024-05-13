Wrestlers Who Had Beef With Stephanie McMahon

As the daughter of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and his wife Linda McMahon, Stephanie McMahon has had a ringside seat for professional wrestling's most explosive moments since she was a kid — she was still a middle schooler when she was enlisted to model WWE T-shirts in the merch catalog. Starting her WWE career as an account executive, McMahon quickly rose through the ranks and eventually became chief brand officer in 2013.

Meanwhile, she's also emerged as an on-camera personality, competing in wrestling matches while also becoming deeply involved in the soap opera-esque storylines that keep fans glued to their televisions week after week. Given her dual role straddling the boundary of running a real-life business while playing a character in the company's make-believe shenanigans, it's understandable that the nature of her numerous feuds within the WWE universe can be a bit confusing, often bleeding into that grey area that separates fact and fiction in pro wrestling.

Sure, she's been involved with some vicious altercations with numerous wrestlers over the years, but there have also been occasions when scripted storylines reflected actual behind-the-scenes events. So what's real and what's — to use wrestling parlance — kayfabe? Read on for a rundown of some wrestlers who had beef with Stephanie McMahon.