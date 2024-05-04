Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr.'s Worst Couples Outfits To Date

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are the GOP's power couple. They electrify and energize the MAGA masses at rallies across the USA with fiery and ferocious rabble-rousing speeches. Despite Guilfoyle's relationship and subsequent divorce from Gavin Newsom, a lifelong Democrat and current California governor, her politics align perfectly with Trump's. However, on a separate, non-partisan note, their sense of style is sadly not aligned. In fact, there's a case to be made that Guilfoyle and Trump wear some of the worst couples' outfits in politics and beyond.

The list of Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits is seemingly endless. The mom-of-one loves to go full-out glam, exposing her tanned and toned legs and ample chest on every occasion. Whether it's a trip to the market (let's face it, that's never), a fun family day out slaughtering animals in the wilderness, or a political soiree, Guilfoyle never misses an opportunity to add some va va va va voom.

Guilfoyle's homecoming dance look on the campaign trail in April 2024 was as divisive as her political ideology. In a low-cut LBD, she stole the spotlight, leaving little to the imagination. She added a matching black rosette choker for maximum impact. Meanwhile, Trump prefers the Gap, Target, and Sears soccer dad aesthetic of chinos and shirts or full-on camo from Big 5 or Dicks. And, of course, boardroom and courtroom-ready suits. It's definitely a stark style contrast, but how badly so? We're looking at Guilfoyle and Trump's worst couples' outfits.