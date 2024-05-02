Kate Middleton's Birthday Photo Of Princess Charlotte Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

In celebration of Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday, Kate Middleton shared a fresh photo of the young royal on her and Prince William's Instagram account. And while there have been a ton of well-wishes for the Prince and Princess of Wales' only daughter, much of what's been said has revolved around something we've been saying for years. That is, Princess Charlotte is growing up to look exactly like Princess Diana. Well, like her and Prince William.

Taking to the comments, many couldn't help but point out Charlotte's strong Spencer genes. As one Instagram user put it, "She is, undoubtedly, the spitting image of Lady Diana and Prince William." Another mused that we may have a Princess Diana doppelganger in a few years' time — while someone else pointed out that she was almost a copy of her father when he was younger. The sentiment was echoed over on X, formerly Twitter. "Beautiful Charlotte, she looks so much like Prince William and also Diana," wrote one commenter.

Of course, this isn't the first time royal watchers have spoken about Charlotte taking after her father's side of the family. Back in 2023, coronation viewers were beside themselves at the young princess' likeness to her paternal grandmother. It's pretty clear, then, that we have another Spencer princess in the making!