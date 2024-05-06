Celeb Kids Who Are Obsessed With Taylor Swift
It's hard to imagine North West ever crafting her own Swiftie friendship bracelets after Taylor Swift dropped her shady show of gratitude to Kim Kardashian, "thanK you aIMee," but Swift counts plenty of other celeb offspring among her loyal legion of fans.
Being a Swiftie with famous parents is a bit different than being a normie Swiftie, as there's always the chance that your mom or dad might run into your idol. This means you've got to educate them on all the eras so they don't embarrass themselves. But there's an upside: You might get to meet Swift in the flesh. This is what happened to the two children of actor Josh Charles when Swift cast him as one of the physicians who administers her electroshock treatments in the Easter egg-laden "Fortnight" music video. Charles told the New York Post that he brought his son and daughter with him when he shot his scenes. "I was super excited about it. And it was really cool for my kids," he said. Charles' "Dead Poets Society" co-star Ethan Hawke appeared in the video as well, and he's also the proud parent of a Swiftie: "Stranger Things" cast member Maya Hawke. In a 2022 interview with The Line of Best Fit, Maya revealed that she turned her dad into a Miss Americana acolyte when she played him the song "Ours" on her guitar.
Basically, Swift is the toast of Tinseltown's nepo crowd — and more often than not, their parents are Swifties, too.
Taylor Swift gave Emily Blunt's daughter a confidence boost
Haircut regrets are the worst. Anyone who has ever looked in the mirror after making a drastic hairstyle change and thought, "It's ruining my life," knows how Emily Blunt and John Kransinki's oldest daughter, Hazel, was feeling when she met Taylor Swift while rocking a new, shorter 'do. On "The Howard Stern Show," Blunt recounted the magic moment when the "Mastermind" singer seemed to somehow pick up on Hazel's sagging self-confidence. "Taylor Swift goes, 'God, look at you, you're just this Sixties beatnik cool kid. I love your style,'" Blunt recalled, "and I thought my child was going to faint. It's the best thing that anyone's done for my child." Hazel probably held her head like a hero after receiving her own Taylor-made compliment.
Like her daughter, Blunt is a Swiftie. During a Fandango interview, she revealed that "Cruel Summer" is her favorite Swift track. Blunt and Ryan Gosling were discussing their movie "The Fall Guy," in which Gosling's character cries while listening to "All Too Well" in one scene. The tune was also the musical inspiration for Gosling and Blunt's "Barbenheimer" duet on "Saturday Night Live." After watching the "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" stars parody her song, Swift tweeted, "Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour." Hazel's mom had to be feeling pretty good about herself after that compliment, too — maybe she was saying, "Remember this moment," in the back of her mind.
Channing Tatum is a rad Swiftie dad
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are in their co-parenting Swiftie era. Divorce is never easy, but if there's one thing the exes can agree on it's that Taylor Swift is pretty awesome — and their daughter Everly feels the same way. In an August 2023 interview with "Access Hollywood," Dewan revealed that she and Everly had both partaken in the sacred Swiftie ritual of making friendship bracelets. "She's a new Swiftie, but she jumped into this with both feet," Dewan said of Everly's introduction to her mom's musical obsession. "She is Taylor Swift forever now."
Courtesy of Gayle King, we know that Tatum also has a soft spot for Swift. He took Everly to night three of the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker's Eras Tour stop at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium. On her Instagram page, King shared a photo of Tatum proudly proclaiming his Swiftie status with a homemade "It's Me, Hi, I'm The Daddy, It's Me" T-shirt. As an homage to Swift's "Lover" album cover, Tatum sported a bejeweled heart around his eye. King also filmed Tatum dancing to "Shake It Off."
According to Dewan, Everly shares her dad's fondness for Swift-inspired fashion. "She's very much into cardigans and flowy dresses," Dewan told ET in September 2023. "She's in her Swiftie fashion era. It's really cute." Everly can also brag that her dad is super close with one of Swift's pals; Tatum and his ladylove Zoë Kravitz were photographed at Swift's NYC pad in May 2023.
Taylor Swift's moving moment with Bianka Bryant
Remember when the man with the mamba mentality paid tribute to the "Fearless," dragon-fighting lyricist? In 2015, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant surprised Taylor Swift onstage during a concert at the Staples Center to honor her record-breaking run of 16 sold-out shows at the venue. Kobe later explained why he admired Swift on "The Jordan Harbinger Show," saying that he respected her hustle and her tremendous success. "She was a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift," he added.
After the tragic death of Kobe and his second-oldest daughter Gianna in 2020, the basketball great's surviving daughters — Natalia, Bianka, and Capri — carried on his legacy of love for Swift. In August 2023, the three girls and their mom, Vanessa Bryant, attended one of Swift's SoFi Stadium concerts and posed for a photo with the performer. Bianka and Capri went all-out with their outfits, rocking matching ruffled dresses and dazzling jackets covered with iridescent sequins. During the show, Swift made an addition to Bianka's ensemble; she removed the black bowler hat that she wears while singing "22" and placed it on the thrilled little girl's head. She also gave Bianka a big hug before she resumed performing.
When Natalia shared a collection of photos and videos from the fun family outing on Instagram, she captioned her carousel, "I don't know how it gets better than this!"
Billy Joel's daughters have that Swiftie state of mind
Billy Joel is movin' up in his daughters' esteem by letting them indulge their love for Taylor Swift. Remy and Della Joel may have the Piano Man for a dad, but it seems that the two sisters prefer to have the girl with teardrops on her guitar play them a memory.
Luckily, when Billy attended an Eras Tour concert with his daughters in 2023, he wasn't going into the experience with a negative impression of the younger performer. Two years prior, the "Only the Good Die Young" singer had likened Swift's popularity to that of the Beatles and praised her talent. "She's productive and keeps coming up with great concepts and songs and she's huge," he told USA Today. "You have to give her high marks. She knows music and she knows how to write."
On Instagram, Billy shared a photo of Della and Remy with their mom, Alexis Roderick, illustrating his argument that the whippersnappers revere Swift the way his generation revered John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The two little girls had their binoculars at the ready for one of Swift's Tampa, Florida, shows, and they looked like they were bursting with excitement. Billy also shared a cute video of the pair dancing up a storm to "...Ready For It?" He told People he earned some "very cool Dad points" for taking his daughters to the show, and he was hoping to attend another one with them.
Jenna Bush Hager's family has Taylor Swift fever
Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter, Mila, has being a Swiftie down to a science. When Taylor Swift released "The Tortured Poets Department," Mila and her thrilled friends turned a sleepover into a listening party. On "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Jenna recalled Mila telling her that the Swiftie fanclub "analyzed every song" on the 31-track double album. The tween then passed her knowledge on to her mom and singled out one song that she wanted Hager to listen to: "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys." After Hager's co-host Hoda Kotb shared that her kids are also Swift fans, the two women marveled over the singer's multi-generational appeal. Hager learned that preschoolers are even enchanted by the pop star when her son's new favorite song became "Getaway Car." She said to Kotb, "How has she cultivated the audience from our age and older to 4-year-old Hal Hager? ... I don't understand it. She's a genius!"
Hager has helped cultivate an appreciation for Swift in her household by taking Mila and her younger sister Poppy to an Eras Tour concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Jenna's husband, Henry Hager, joined the group. In pictures that Jenna shared on Instagram, Henry wasn't decked out in Swiftie gear like his wife and daughters. However, Jenna insisted that her hubby wasn't just being a dutiful dad and begrudgingly attending the show. "He wouldn't miss it for the world," she said on "Today."