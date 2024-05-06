Celeb Kids Who Are Obsessed With Taylor Swift

It's hard to imagine North West ever crafting her own Swiftie friendship bracelets after Taylor Swift dropped her shady show of gratitude to Kim Kardashian, "thanK you aIMee," but Swift counts plenty of other celeb offspring among her loyal legion of fans.

Being a Swiftie with famous parents is a bit different than being a normie Swiftie, as there's always the chance that your mom or dad might run into your idol. This means you've got to educate them on all the eras so they don't embarrass themselves. But there's an upside: You might get to meet Swift in the flesh. This is what happened to the two children of actor Josh Charles when Swift cast him as one of the physicians who administers her electroshock treatments in the Easter egg-laden "Fortnight" music video. Charles told the New York Post that he brought his son and daughter with him when he shot his scenes. "I was super excited about it. And it was really cool for my kids," he said. Charles' "Dead Poets Society" co-star Ethan Hawke appeared in the video as well, and he's also the proud parent of a Swiftie: "Stranger Things" cast member Maya Hawke. In a 2022 interview with The Line of Best Fit, Maya revealed that she turned her dad into a Miss Americana acolyte when she played him the song "Ours" on her guitar.

Basically, Swift is the toast of Tinseltown's nepo crowd — and more often than not, their parents are Swifties, too.