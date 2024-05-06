Stormy Daniels' Most Inappropriate Red Carpet Outfits To Date

Before her alleged affair with Donald Trump was publicly exposed, Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was best known as an adult actor. Given her line of work, it's little surprise that Daniels often hit the red carpet in outfits that some would deem inappropriate. However, in fairness, that's a difficult bar to set when judging outfits worn for the Adult Video News Awards (aka the AVNs, which are basically the X-rated version of the Oscars).

Daniels first sold the story of her alleged affair with Trump to In Touch in 2011. However, it was killed following legal threats. In 2016, The National Enquirer learned Daniels was considering going public with her story again. So, she was offered $130,000 "hush money" by Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, in return for signing an NDA preventing her from telling her story again. However, all bets were off after The Washington Post reported on the attempted cover-up in 2018. Daniels was thrust into the spotlight, subjected to sensationalist headlines, branded a money-grabbing liar, and sent multiple death threats.

Since news broke of Trump's alleged affair with Daniels, she's dressed more conservatively, except for her dance and magazine work. As she's begun segueing from acting to being an author, director, and media personality, Daniels' transformation is a sight to see. She's swapping super sexy for glitzy glamor at public events. Still, she's had some memorable moments over the years. We're looking at some of Daniels' most inappropriate red carpet outfits to date.