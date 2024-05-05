If You Weren't Worried About Britney Spears Before, You Should Be Now

The #FreeBritneyMovement was elated when Britney Spears' conservatorship ended after almost 14 years. It had given her father, Jamie Spears, nearly complete control over Britney's life. Although there's no doubt the legal order was draconian, Britney's life post-conservatorship has caused many to worry, and concerns for her well-being continue to increase.

Britney's recent Instagram posts have raised alarm. She's shared a series of provocative and, at times, perplexing videos featuring her dancing in undies and crop tops. In October 2023, Salon described the clips as "pure unadulterated fun." However, things took a disturbing turn later that month when Britney shared an image of a cake with the chilling message "See you in hell" iced on it.

Then, in May 2024, TMZ posted photos of Britney, seemingly naked aside from wearing just panties and clutching a blanket and pillow, being escorted by paramedics from the Chateau Marmont hotel following a purported fight with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. According to witnesses, after being examined by medics, Britney was not taken to the hospital. The following day, she posted a disturbing rant claiming the TMZ report was "fake news" orchestrated by her mom, Lynne Spears. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day," Britney wrote, claiming the paramedics arrived unlawfully, and finished by informing fans, "I felt completely harassed; I'm moving to Boston." It's becoming ever more apparent that if you weren't worried about Britney before, you should be now.

