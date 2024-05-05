If You Weren't Worried About Britney Spears Before, You Should Be Now
The #FreeBritneyMovement was elated when Britney Spears' conservatorship ended after almost 14 years. It had given her father, Jamie Spears, nearly complete control over Britney's life. Although there's no doubt the legal order was draconian, Britney's life post-conservatorship has caused many to worry, and concerns for her well-being continue to increase.
Britney's recent Instagram posts have raised alarm. She's shared a series of provocative and, at times, perplexing videos featuring her dancing in undies and crop tops. In October 2023, Salon described the clips as "pure unadulterated fun." However, things took a disturbing turn later that month when Britney shared an image of a cake with the chilling message "See you in hell" iced on it.
Then, in May 2024, TMZ posted photos of Britney, seemingly naked aside from wearing just panties and clutching a blanket and pillow, being escorted by paramedics from the Chateau Marmont hotel following a purported fight with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. According to witnesses, after being examined by medics, Britney was not taken to the hospital. The following day, she posted a disturbing rant claiming the TMZ report was "fake news" orchestrated by her mom, Lynne Spears. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day," Britney wrote, claiming the paramedics arrived unlawfully, and finished by informing fans, "I felt completely harassed; I'm moving to Boston." It's becoming ever more apparent that if you weren't worried about Britney before, you should be now.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Britney Spears' new Instagram rant causes concerns
Britney Spears vehemently denied TMZ's report that paramedics arrived at the Chateau Marmont following a suspected fight with her rumored boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. Britney did so in yet another controversial Instagram post. Britney shared a video showing a horrendously swollen ankle and foot, accompanied by more accusations against her mom, Lynne Spears.
Britney insisted that she knew Lynne had set up the whole paramedic incident and tipped off TMZ in advance so they could witness the action go down. "I know my mom was involved!!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months, and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!" Britney raged. "I was set up just like she did way back when!!!"
Britney admitted that she hated her mom and wished her grandparents were still alive to look after her. She concluded by waxing lyrical about her attorney, Mathew Rosegart, who was primarily responsible for releasing Britney from her conservatorship. She posted a grainy photo of the lawyer posing with his German Shepherd and gushed, "This man is wonderful! He's like a father to me, and he got me through last night!" While there are still apparent concerns for Britney's well-being, there is also hope. We can only wish for her to receive the necessary support and help soon — if indeed needed — and to see her emerge stronger and happier.