Bizarre Rumors About Taylor Swift's Body That People Believed

Her heart, her hips, her body — which people love concocting wild rumors about. Taylor Swift can sing about her borrowed heart, hallowed hips, red lips, and pink cheeks all she wants, but unfortunately, using her own words to describe her person will never protect her from others scrutinizing every inch of it.

It doesn't help matters that Swifties are an observant bunch who enjoy speculating about the singer. In 2022, BuzzFeed News reporter Paige Skinner noticed that Swift's fans had started remarking about how often the "Fortnight" hitmaker's bare feet appeared on social media. One Swiftie had a theory about why the lyricist, who romanticizes being barefoot in the kitchen and in the wildest winter, is so comfortable with everyone seeing her toes. "I don't think she knows the way feet are sexualized on the internet these days," Maya Luz told the outlet. "Very millennial of her."

So, while it may be true that "all we are is skin and bone trained to get along," to quote Miss Lightnin' on her Feet herself, people can be really weird about other people's bodies. The Swiftie topic du jour became rumors about Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce after she and the NFL player started dating, but that gossip has nothing on the odd conspiracy theories about Swift's body that keep cropping up on the web.