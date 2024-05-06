Joe Biden Can't Escape The Plastic Surgery Rumors

Rumors about Joe Biden's purported plastic surgery use have been fueling the rumor mill and late-night lineup for decades.

The rumors about Biden, who's the oldest sitting president in the history of the United States, first gained traction in 2008, 12 years before he won the 2020 presidential election. Dr. Oleh Slupchynskyj of the Aesthetic Institute theorized that Biden had Botox and, possibly, a lateral brow or eyelid lift in a conversation with the New York Post. However, Biden's camp quickly shut down that notion through his then-spokesperson, David Wade. "Completely untrue, completely unsubstantiated, completely stupid," said Wade. "I'd remind Dr. Slupchynskyj that the last doctor who made a diagnosis based on something he saw on television was Bill Frist, and it cost him his credibility."

Could Biden's team have been lying about his plastic surgery use? Of course, but there's really no way to know for sure. That same year, then-late-night talk show host Jay Leno made a joke about Biden's physical transformation and his purported possible plastic surgery procedures in response to the Post's article. "Some medical experts believe Joe Biden may have had Botox," Leno began, as noted by Vanity Fair. "You know how they can tell? His expression didn't change when they asked him about his hair plugs." However, this was far from the last time that plastic surgery rumors followed Biden.