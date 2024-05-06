Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Unlock New Hater From The NFL

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have added another cynic to the never-ending list of NFL haters they face. "The Roast of Tom Brady" turned into the roast of Swift and Kelce after the former New England Patriots quarterback threw some shade at the power couple.

During the 2023-24 NFL season, Swift and Kelce caught a lot of flack about their relationship and all the ways Taylor Swift has already changed the NFL. Months later, Brady has made it clear where he stands with the couple. "The Roast of Tom Brady" was part of the "Netflix is a Joke Festival" as comedians and friends poked fun at the former football player for a special segment. Although he took some hits, when Brady got the chance to roast, he didn't hold back and surprisingly made jokes about Kelce and Swift's relationship.

Brady began, "Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls." This was a clear jab to Swift's fanbase and the support they have shown the Chiefs since she started dating Kelce. He continued, "In honor of Tay Tay, let's take a look at the Chiefs' eras. Terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off." The football star's comments seemed out of the blue, considering neither Swift nor Kelce attended the roast, as Swifties have grabbed their pen and paper and have written Brady off as one of the couple's NFL haters.