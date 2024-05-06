Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Unlock New Hater From The NFL
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have added another cynic to the never-ending list of NFL haters they face. "The Roast of Tom Brady" turned into the roast of Swift and Kelce after the former New England Patriots quarterback threw some shade at the power couple.
During the 2023-24 NFL season, Swift and Kelce caught a lot of flack about their relationship and all the ways Taylor Swift has already changed the NFL. Months later, Brady has made it clear where he stands with the couple. "The Roast of Tom Brady" was part of the "Netflix is a Joke Festival" as comedians and friends poked fun at the former football player for a special segment. Although he took some hits, when Brady got the chance to roast, he didn't hold back and surprisingly made jokes about Kelce and Swift's relationship.
Brady began, "Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls." This was a clear jab to Swift's fanbase and the support they have shown the Chiefs since she started dating Kelce. He continued, "In honor of Tay Tay, let's take a look at the Chiefs' eras. Terrible for 50 years, good for five. Shake it off." The football star's comments seemed out of the blue, considering neither Swift nor Kelce attended the roast, as Swifties have grabbed their pen and paper and have written Brady off as one of the couple's NFL haters.
Swifties call out Tom Brady for roasting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
We've said it time and time again; never mess with Taylor Swift unless you want Swifties coming after you. But, no matter how many warnings, people still take jabs at the Grammy-winning musician, and Tom Brady's latest roast has not gone unnoticed by Swift's biggest fans.
The "Karma" singer's followers have taken over social media to defend her and her beau, Travis Kelce, against Brady's comments. Some have even thrown shade back his way, as one user tweeted how people should shift their focus on the telling aspects of the roast. They wrote, "We really need to stop obsessing over the least interesting joke of the night that they put into the script just to take advantage of publicity off Taylor's name. Tom Brady got drilled from every angle possible for legit being a s*** boyfriend/husband/dad...That was epic." The major red flags that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage was always doomed provided a lot of material for the comics and now Swifties to take jabs at the former football player.
Others are hoping Kelce's upcoming NFL season will come back to haunt Brady, as one person wrote, "Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid better get that 3-peat so Tom Brady can eat his words and shut his damn mouth. I'm tired of the d***heads in the world making Taylor Swift their universal punching bag." Swifties are never ones to mess with!
Tom Brady came to Travis Kelce's defense months before roast
We mean it when we say it was out of the blue for Tom Brady to roast Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce because, just months ago, the former football player was defending Kelce.
During the 2024 Super Bowl, Kelce's blow-up on Andy Reid had many saying he went too far. The video of Kelce seemingly shoving Reid after being pulled out of the game went viral as people weighed in on whether the athlete's behavior was out of line. For Brady, it wasn't. When speaking on the "Let's Go!" podcast, the former New England Patriots star came to Kelce's defense, having experienced similar situations. He said, "There's always little family issues, and of course, I don't mind seeing it because I was a part of a lot of those things."
Brady explained to listeners what's going on in a player's head during a time like the one Kelce had with Reid. He shared, "Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced ... You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back." The former NFL player backed Kelce, which made his latest roast against the Chiefs player and Swift even more odd. But, who knows, Brady may have changed his feelings about Kelce and Swift over the past couple of months.