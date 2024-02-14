Travis Kelce Admits Super Bowl 2024 Blow-Up Went Too Far
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce almost overshadowed his team's Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers with some very unsportsmanlike conduct. Before Kelce and his team won the big game for the second year in a row, he took Chiefs coach Andy Reid to task on the sidelines during a very heated exchange, according. The world rushed to decipher what Travis said to Reid during the aggressive moment. However, viewers clearly saw Travis nudge the coach — who's three decades older than him — and get nudged away by his teammate, Jerick McKinnon.
Travis has since admitted he went too far after being prompted by his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce. "You crossed the line," Jason said during their "New Heights" podcast. "The yelling in his face, too, was over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively." Travis agreed with Jason's stance, replying that he shouldn't allow himself to get fired up. "When [Andy Reid] stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh s***' in my head," he said.
After implying that Reid was the only coach he wanted to play for, Travis revealed that his frustration stemmed from his team's poor performance at the time. "Sometimes those emotions just get away from me, man," continued Travis. "That's been the battle of my career."
Football stars chimed in in on Travis' bad behavior
Travis Kelce's on-field antics prompted reactions from across the NFL community, including his teammates. Patrick Mahomes, for example, wasn't bothered by Travis' passionate display. "That moment right there, that speaks to what kind of team we are, we all love it," Mahomes said during an interview (via CBS Sports). The Chiefs quarterback went on to add, "Everybody loves the game, everybody wants to compete. Coach Reid wants to compete as well, you watch out or you might get a little bit too. That's the mentality we've always had and that's how we can win this kind of game."
Travis also received understanding from other NFL players, including former New England Patriot and Philadelphia Eagles star Chris Long. "From the outside world, a Hall of Fame tight end bumping a Hall of Fame head coach might look bad, but without emotion, these two teams wouldn't be where they are right now," said Long on the "Inside the NFL" show (via Us Weekly).
Recently-retired NFL star Tom Brady also seemed to sympathize with Travis's mindset. "I don't mind seeing it because I was a part of a lot of those things," said Brady during his "Let's Go!" podcast (via Us Weekly). "Emotions are so high." Brady also claimed that players can't be "centered and balanced," adding, You're not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win."
What Travis Kelce said to Andy Reid
Andy Reid revealed exactly what Travis Kelce said to him during their Super Bowl confrontation during an interview with ESPN. Surprisingly, Reid didn't seem bothered by Kelce's unexpected outburst. "He was really coming over [and saying], 'Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was," said Reid (via Cosmopolitan). "I love that. It's not the first time. I appreciate him."
This wasn't the first time Reid commented on Kelce or countered his criticism with positivity. "The part I love is he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win. It's not a selfish thing, that's not what it is, and I understand that," added Reid. "And so as much as, you know, he bumps into me, I get after him. And we understand that. He just caught me off balance."
Ironically, Reid spoke about Kelce's temperament prior to the Super Bowl, suggesting that he'd evolved emotionally over the years. "The player's always been really good," Reid shared with CBS (via the NFL on CBS X account). "Now, he had a temper, so on the field he would go off and do some crazy things. He was a challenge early, but he's grown up right before our eyes ... He's always had that heart, that soft heart, but he had to just grow out of the other stuff." Hmm.