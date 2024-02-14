Travis Kelce Admits Super Bowl 2024 Blow-Up Went Too Far

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce almost overshadowed his team's Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers with some very unsportsmanlike conduct. Before Kelce and his team won the big game for the second year in a row, he took Chiefs coach Andy Reid to task on the sidelines during a very heated exchange, according. The world rushed to decipher what Travis said to Reid during the aggressive moment. However, viewers clearly saw Travis nudge the coach — who's three decades older than him — and get nudged away by his teammate, Jerick McKinnon.

Travis has since admitted he went too far after being prompted by his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce. "You crossed the line," Jason said during their "New Heights" podcast. "The yelling in his face, too, was over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively." Travis agreed with Jason's stance, replying that he shouldn't allow himself to get fired up. "When [Andy Reid] stumbled, I was just like, 'Oh s***' in my head," he said.

After implying that Reid was the only coach he wanted to play for, Travis revealed that his frustration stemmed from his team's poor performance at the time. "Sometimes those emotions just get away from me, man," continued Travis. "That's been the battle of my career."