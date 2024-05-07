Lip Reader Tells Us Matt Damon's Wife Snapped At Him Before 2024 Met Gala
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, looking gorgeous as they head to the 2024 #MetGala! 😍 pic.twitter.com/9bVUC21fYm
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2024
On May 6, Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were on full display as they exited the Mark Hotel and made their way into a car destined for the 2024 Met Gala. Alas, it wasn't just their "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" themed looks — a black tux for Damon and a stunning floor-length white gown for Barroso — but what they muttered to each other in between paparazzi snaps that had everyone talking.
According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, while Jennifer Lopez was showing her a** at the 2024 Met Gala sans hubby Ben Affleck, Barroso was guilty of snapping at hers. Hickling told us here at Nicki Swift that just as the pair began posing for the cameras, Damon looked at Barroso and asked her, "Do you want me to take you back?" Barroso answered, "No, we're not leaving." Damon said, "Oh are we, ah right." Barroso then purportedly scolded Damon, "Let go of my hand." Yikes! Here's to hoping the celeb couple was just having an off moment. Maybe Barroso forgot something in the room? Her cell phone? A tube of lipstick? Or perhaps it was just pre-event jitters? The world may never know, but what we do is that the long-time married couple has never given us any reason to doubt their love and devotion to one another in the past.
This was not Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's first Met Gala rodeo
The Met Gala is widely hailed as one of the most glamorous nights in fashion, but it can also be the most stressful to attend. Some might even argue that the famous event is akin to the Super Bowl for A-list stars and fashion mavens alike. However, just before entering the 2024 Met Gala, Matt Damon told People that it only took him "about five minutes" to get ready. However, he noted that the couple had been in their hotel room all day. "It's a production," he declared. Still, Damon appeared in good spirits as he explained that he was most looking forward to seeing all his friends at the event.
Fortunately, this wasn't Damon and Luciana Barroso's first rodeo. The couple last attended the Met Gala in 2017. "[It was] really nice," he recalled about his last time at the event. "We walked through the exhibit, there was a cocktail hour and a dinner and a show. It was a lovely evening," he added. Even back in 2017, however, it appears the couple spent hardly any time getting ready for the famous fashion fundraiser. "We've never done this before," Matt Damon told Yahoo Style about the couple's inaugural Met Gala appearance. "I took about five minutes. She was pretty quick, too," he explained about the amount of time they spent preparing for the event.
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso appear to be completely committed to one another
All supposed 2024 Met Gala snapping aside, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have always appeared completely committed to one another. "When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that's just the person that you have a connection with. All the other stuff — the movie-star part — wasn't really a factor," Barroso told Vogue Australia in 2018 about meeting Damon while she was working as a bartender in Miami. "To me, he's just Matt."
But as any married couple knows, marriage takes work and maybe even a few ground rules. According to Damon, the couple has a strict policy in place to keep their union solid. "We have a two-week rule," the actor revealed to YourTango in 2021. "I'm not away for more than two weeks. I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don't like being apart from her." Perhaps not even long enough to run upstairs and retrieve a forgotten item from their hotel room prior to their big Met Gala appearance. TBD, we suppose.