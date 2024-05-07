Lip Reader Tells Us Matt Damon's Wife Snapped At Him Before 2024 Met Gala

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, looking gorgeous as they head to the 2024 #MetGala!

On May 6, Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were on full display as they exited the Mark Hotel and made their way into a car destined for the 2024 Met Gala. Alas, it wasn't just their "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" themed looks — a black tux for Damon and a stunning floor-length white gown for Barroso — but what they muttered to each other in between paparazzi snaps that had everyone talking.

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, while Jennifer Lopez was showing her a** at the 2024 Met Gala sans hubby Ben Affleck, Barroso was guilty of snapping at hers. Hickling told us here at Nicki Swift that just as the pair began posing for the cameras, Damon looked at Barroso and asked her, "Do you want me to take you back?" Barroso answered, "No, we're not leaving." Damon said, "Oh are we, ah right." Barroso then purportedly scolded Damon, "Let go of my hand." Yikes! Here's to hoping the celeb couple was just having an off moment. Maybe Barroso forgot something in the room? Her cell phone? A tube of lipstick? Or perhaps it was just pre-event jitters? The world may never know, but what we do is that the long-time married couple has never given us any reason to doubt their love and devotion to one another in the past.