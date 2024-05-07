Jennifer Lopez Shows Her A** Without Ben At 2024 Met Gala (Literally)
Hollywood's most glamorous celebs convened in New York City to attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. While the 2023 Met Gala centered on Karl Lagerfeld's fashion legacy, 2024's gala has embraced more whimsical energy with its "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme. The official dress code is "The Garden of Time," which is based on the '60s era short story by author J.G Ballard. As the dress code dictates, many stars have sorted through their fashion archives to find the most breathtaking, headline-inducing floral and nature-inspired looks. Unfortunately, social media isn't loving the offerings from some stars, including co-chair, Jennifer Lopez.
The "Jenny from the Block" songstress ditched her hubby, Ben Affleck, who was probably still recovering from his controversial appearance at Tom Brady's roast the night before, to walk the red carpet in a sparkling, figure-hugging look that left little to the imagination. So little in fact, that the translucent silver dress, which, according to Vogue, was custom designed by celeb fave Schiaparelli, put Lopez's most famous asset on display. And while the triple threat is usually praised for pushing boundaries and flaunting her fabulous curves on red carpets, this glittering, figure-baring dress has fallen flat for much of social media, which feels that Lopez completely missed the mark with this year's theme.
Jennifer Lopez seemingly ignored the Met Gala theme
Vogue caught up with Jennifer Lopez on the Met Gala red carpet, where she introduced her role for the event. "Hi, Vogue. I'm here, I'm Jennifer Lopez, and I'm the host. Welcome to my party," said Lopez in a video posted to Instagram. However, Lopez forgot to mention that, along with Anna Wintour, she was one of three other co-chairs, which also included Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. Of course, this was probably an honest mistake amid the flashing cameras and chaos that usually goes on at events of this magnitude. Given her gorgeous but totally out-of-theme gown, she definitely took a very individualistic approach when choosing her look for this year's Met Gala. And social media noticed!
"How is this on theme? This could've been from the met in 2018 and I would've believed you," tweeted one user. "She looks great but this isn't the VMA's... this is the met! There is a theme in place and she simply isn't on theme," wrote another user. Another fan also pointed out how well Lopez's look would've blended in had she attended a different event. "Mehh... That's something she could wear to any other event red carpet. JLo, thank u, next. #MetGala," they wrote. Meanwhile, another user did some extra digging and compiled a collage of Lopez wearing painfully similar designs. They tweeted, "Jennifer Lopez, baby, I'mma hold your hand when I say this... let's switch it up a bit mkay #MetGala."