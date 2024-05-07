Jennifer Lopez Shows Her A** Without Ben At 2024 Met Gala (Literally)

Vogue caught up with Jennifer Lopez on the Met Gala red carpet, where she introduced her role for the event. "Hi, Vogue. I'm here, I'm Jennifer Lopez, and I'm the host. Welcome to my party," said Lopez in a video posted to Instagram. However, Lopez forgot to mention that, along with Anna Wintour, she was one of three other co-chairs, which also included Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny. Of course, this was probably an honest mistake amid the flashing cameras and chaos that usually goes on at events of this magnitude. Given her gorgeous but totally out-of-theme gown, she definitely took a very individualistic approach when choosing her look for this year's Met Gala. And social media noticed!

"How is this on theme? This could've been from the met in 2018 and I would've believed you," tweeted one user. "She looks great but this isn't the VMA's... this is the met! There is a theme in place and she simply isn't on theme," wrote another user. Another fan also pointed out how well Lopez's look would've blended in had she attended a different event. "Mehh... That's something she could wear to any other event red carpet. JLo, thank u, next. #MetGala," they wrote. Meanwhile, another user did some extra digging and compiled a collage of Lopez wearing painfully similar designs. They tweeted, "Jennifer Lopez, baby, I'mma hold your hand when I say this... let's switch it up a bit mkay #MetGala."