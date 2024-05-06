Kevin Hart's Tom Brady Roast Crosses Line With X-Rated Joke About Gisele & Her Rumored Boyfriend

Kevin Hart took on the Herculean task of hosting Netflix's live special, "The Roast of Tom Brady," armed with one goal: make as many jabs directed at the NFL legend as possible. And knowing Hart, he certainly delivered, pulling no punches in his roast on Brady. However, he may have crossed the line when he decided to poke fun at Brady's personal life, particularly about the rumored romance between his ex, Gisele Bündchen, and her jiujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

To his credit, Hart did issue a pre-roast disclaimer. "I'm being mean today," he told ET prior to taking the stage. "I'm not nice Kevin today... ​I'm expecting to lose the relationship with Tom after today. I've already come in with that." He also preempted that things are going to be a "little ugly," something he thought viewers would be delighted to witness. "The world needs to see some, you know, some — some cross-the-line humor that's done with a tasteful approach where people are having a good time on both sides."

Brady, for his part, shrugged off any concerns, declaring in the trailer that he had no "f***in' problem" with whatever roast gets directed at him. "I'm unroastable. Let's go!" he quipped. But come the actual roast, despite Hart's intentions to keep it classy, many felt he ventured into cringe-worthy, especially when it came to his jokes involving Bündchen.