The Heartbreaking Truth About Hallmark Star Brooke Burns

Brooke Burns has been one of the OG "Baywatch" babes, a game show host, and the star of Hallmark Christmas classics such as "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year." But if it wasn't for a devastating childhood tragedy, there's a good chance the actor never would have pursued a Hollywood career.

Growing up, Burns harbored a dream that many little girls entertain: being a ballerina. Some girls take a few ballet classes and decide that training for long hours in a tutu isn't as fun as they thought it would be, but Burns stuck with it and mastered the graceful art form. "That was my love and my passion," she said on "The Big Impact" podcast.

Burns' family lived in Romania for several years when her father was a missionary, which provided her with an amazing opportunity — at age 12, she performed with the Romanian Opera Ballet. She seemed well on her way to becoming a professional dancer, but a knee injury cut her dream short. "'Devastating' was really the word that it was for me," Burns said. But the new path her heartbreak sent her down didn't turn out to be so bad. "I was super depressed, so my mom put me in modeling, which then led to commercials, which then led to the acting," she said on "The Suki & Scott Show." Finding a new purpose after overcoming a major tragedy would become a pattern in her life.