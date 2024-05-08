What Happened Between Timothée Chalamet And Selena Gomez?

What happens when two A-list celebrities cross paths? In the case of Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez, you get a rollercoaster friendship filled with serious ups and downs. Their relationship has been complex, and we're here to break down everything that's unfolded between the two.

Given that Chalamet and Gomez are two forces in the entertainment industry, it seemed like only a matter of time before the two would end up on a project together. Come 2019, and that's exactly what happened. The pair starred in Woody Allen's film "A Rainy Day in New York," which started their budding friendship. Within a year, Chalamet and Gomez were putting their companionship on full display while on Instagram Live to encourage people to vote in the 2020 election. At one point during the live, the "Dune" actor shared his admiration for Gomez and the impact she has made in her work. He said, "I'm really proud of you. You've been all over this stuff and I know it's making a difference," as noted by People.

Now, before you start shipping the two, nothing romantic ever happened between Chalamet and Gomez besides the on-screen smooch they shared for "A Rainy Day in New York." Instead, their enduring friendship faced some major drama that had to do with Chalamet's beau, Kylie Jenner.