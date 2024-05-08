What Happened Between Timothée Chalamet And Selena Gomez?
What happens when two A-list celebrities cross paths? In the case of Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez, you get a rollercoaster friendship filled with serious ups and downs. Their relationship has been complex, and we're here to break down everything that's unfolded between the two.
Given that Chalamet and Gomez are two forces in the entertainment industry, it seemed like only a matter of time before the two would end up on a project together. Come 2019, and that's exactly what happened. The pair starred in Woody Allen's film "A Rainy Day in New York," which started their budding friendship. Within a year, Chalamet and Gomez were putting their companionship on full display while on Instagram Live to encourage people to vote in the 2020 election. At one point during the live, the "Dune" actor shared his admiration for Gomez and the impact she has made in her work. He said, "I'm really proud of you. You've been all over this stuff and I know it's making a difference," as noted by People.
Now, before you start shipping the two, nothing romantic ever happened between Chalamet and Gomez besides the on-screen smooch they shared for "A Rainy Day in New York." Instead, their enduring friendship faced some major drama that had to do with Chalamet's beau, Kylie Jenner.
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globes drama
Landing on the worst dressed list at the 2024 Golden Globes wasn't the only tough moment of the night for Selena Gomez as she and Timothée Chalamet's friendship faced some serious drama.
During the ceremony, a video of the "Good For You" singer talking to her BFF, Taylor Swift, went viral. Although you couldn't hear what Gomez was telling Swift, many were convinced it was about her friend, Chalamet. In a rare public appearance, Chalamet was accompanied by Kylie Jenner at the award show. The two first sparked their romance in the spring of 2023 and had been extremely private about their relationship. However, the Golden Globes were an exception. But maybe they should have kept their relationship private and stayed home because there was plenty of drama involving the two.
Going back to the video, the remarks that viewers believed Gomez whispered to Swift seemed to suggest she asked Chalamet for a picture, but Jenner allegedly didn't allow it. Keliegh Sperry, who is good friends with Swift and Gomez, seemed to question who the "Only Murders in the Building" star was referring to, saying, "Timothée?" to which Gomez nodded her head. This theory gained traction online, and many wondered whether Gomez and Chalamet's friendship was as strong as they thought.
Timothée Chalamet confirms where he and Selena Gomez stand
After the Golden Globes drama, it was unclear where Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez's friendship stood. Did the "Wonka" actor actually snub Gomez? Did something happen between the two that the world didn't know about? Plenty of questions were up in the air, but Chalamet made it known that things were all good between him and his "A Rain Day in New York" co-star.
While out in Los Angeles, days after the Golden Globes, Chalamet ran into TMZ, who questioned him about the night of the ceremony and what was happening with him and Gomez. The reporter asked whether he and the singer were good, to which he responded, "Of course." Chalamet didn't look like he wanted to go into detail about the drama that night as he kept avoiding questions about the rumors that Gomez and Kylie had beef. However, after much prying, he confirmed to the reporter that all was good between the two women.
A source had also confirmed to People that the whispering between Gomez and her BFF, Taylor Swift, had nothing to do with Chalamet or Jenner. They said that the Rare Beauty founder "was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie." So, fans can breathe a sigh of relief because, despite all the drama their friendship has faced, Chalamet and Gomez are still on good terms.