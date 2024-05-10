Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Nicole Kidman Wore

Nicole Kidman possesses the figure of a runway model, which makes looking elegant in clothing seem unfairly effortless for the actor. However, the "Nine Perfect Strangers" star has sported some outfits that are so strange that it boggles the mind. Perhaps she's on an impossible mission to prove Jean Paul Gaultier wrong. "Everything looks good on Nicole," the designer told InStyle in 2017.

Of course, evaluating the style of the stars is a subjective spectator sport, which is something Kidman seems to be aware of — everyone isn't going to think your tenue du jour is to die for, so why not simply wear whatever you please? "I have no problem being divisive," she told Net-a-Porter in 2017. Kidman revealed that her daughters Sunday and Faith have even given her the "You're wearing that?" treatment.

An example of one of the actor's divisive outfits is the chartreuse John Galliano gown she wore to the 1997 Oscars. The late "Fashion Police" host Joan Rivers harassed Kidman on the red carpet that year by screaming at her about how much she hated the color. But for many fashion fans, that dress is among the best ever worn at the Oscars — and Kidman's enormous wardrobe of designer pieces includes some duds that are far more deserving of a Rivers roasting.