Justin And Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Announcement Has The Internet Roasting One Person

Baby, baby, baby, oh! Congratulations are in order for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who have a little "Baby" on the way. But instead of congratulating the couple, the internet is roasting another person.

After tying the knot in 2018, Justin and Hailey constantly faced questions about when they would have children. The "Peaches" singer was asked how many kids and when they would have them on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020. He responded, "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe." Although Justin was eager to start his family, he knew the Rhode founder wasn't ready. He said, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman." But years have passed, and it seems they are starting to build their little family.

On May 9, 2024, the couple shared separate posts on Instagram of a carousel of photos and videos from a maternity shoot. Hailey wore an off-the-shoulder white lace dress that fully displayed her baby bump. The two tagged one another in the comments of their post as the internet started sounding off on the big news, but people aren't saying what you think. Online users have taken Justin and Hailey's pregnancy announcement to roast Selena Gomez, who once had a very public relationship with the singer.