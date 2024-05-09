Justin And Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Announcement Has The Internet Roasting One Person
Baby, baby, baby, oh! Congratulations are in order for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who have a little "Baby" on the way. But instead of congratulating the couple, the internet is roasting another person.
After tying the knot in 2018, Justin and Hailey constantly faced questions about when they would have children. The "Peaches" singer was asked how many kids and when they would have them on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020. He responded, "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe." Although Justin was eager to start his family, he knew the Rhode founder wasn't ready. He said, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman." But years have passed, and it seems they are starting to build their little family.
On May 9, 2024, the couple shared separate posts on Instagram of a carousel of photos and videos from a maternity shoot. Hailey wore an off-the-shoulder white lace dress that fully displayed her baby bump. The two tagged one another in the comments of their post as the internet started sounding off on the big news, but people aren't saying what you think. Online users have taken Justin and Hailey's pregnancy announcement to roast Selena Gomez, who once had a very public relationship with the singer.
The internet thinks Selena Gomez is devastated by Justin and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy announcement
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a high-profile whirlwind relationship on-and-off for over eight years. Although Justin moved on with Hailey Bieber, the couple hasn't been able to escape Gomez. From the rumored drama she and Hailey had to the internet always bringing up the "Only Murders in the Building" star in their relationship, it's like the three will always be tied together. Even as the couple announced their pregnancy, people can't help but talk about Gomez.
The internet is going in on Gomez as they believe she is devastated by the Biebers' pregnancy announcement. One person tweeted, "Hailey & Justin expecting a baby... somebody check on Selena QUICK." Many think the Rare founder has never gotten over her feelings for her ex-boyfriend, Justin, and with the news, they assume she can't be doing well. One person joked, "I know Selena Gomez is crashing out." Some online users have even dragged Gomez's latest beau, Benny Blanco, into the drama. Seeing it as a competition between the couples, one person posted, "Selena is about to announce her engagement to Benny in 3.2.1...." It's unclear whether the "Love You Like A Love Song" singer is on one of her famous social media breaks or if she has seen the news about her ex and the conversation around her. Regardless, Gomez seems to have slightly overshadowed Justin and Hailey's exciting announcement online.