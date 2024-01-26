Weird Things About Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco's Relationship

Selena Gomez can't get enough of her new beau, Benny Blanco. The couple's relationship is slowly taking off, but people can't help pointing out the weird things about their romance.

Gomez and Blanco have known one another for years. The pair, alongside fellow musicians Tainy and J Balvin, released a track titled "I Can't Get Enough" in 2019. Although they ran in the same circle, it wouldn't be until years later that they sparked a romance. In December 2023, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer finally confirmed her relationship with the music producer in a series of Instagram comments.

In the comments of a photo of the two, Gomez said, "He [Blanco] is my absolute everything in my heart." Although the public was only just finding out about the romance, the relationship wasn't new. The "Only Murders in the Building" star revealed in a separate posting that the two had been dating for six months, per People.

Since confirming their relationship with the public, Gomez and Blanco have not been shy about sharing their love. In January 2024, the couple cuddled up at a Los Angeles Lakers game, per Billboard. From the way they were holding hands and laughing uncontrollably, it's clear the pair couldn't get enough of one another. But while they may be head over heels with each other, the relationship has gotten mixed reactions from fans, and they can't help but point out weird things about Gomez and Blanco's romance.