Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Beat Kravis As The 2024 Emmys Most-Hated Couple
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco weren't nominated for any individual Emmy Awards this year, but fans have awarded them with a rather dubious honor. Apparently, they're a shoo-in for The Most Cringe Couple Ever, if such an award exists. This title, mind you, is no small feat in Tinseltown, where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's public tongue-wrestling sessions are considered a red carpet norm. But by the looks of it, fans would prefer to watch Kravis' tongue-kissing exhibitions than tolerate seeing Gomez and Blanco together. And that's saying something.
In case you missed it: Gomez and Blanco are the newest lovebirds on the block. They're apparently so in love that Gomez decided to do another one of her social media breaks (for the record, she broke it in, like, 18 hours) to spend more time with him. It's serious, y'all, with the "Only Murders in the Building" actor doing the absolute most to prove that they're happy and unbothered.
Fans, however, do not share the same sentiment, with many blasting the two after they showed up at the 2024 Emmys hand-in-hand. The vitriol is especially directed at Blanco, who had the audacity to attend the prestigious event looking like he mistook it for a pajama party.
Selena and Benny are giving fans the ick
Selena Gomez e Benny Blanco se sentando ao lado de Steve Martin e Martin Short no #EMMYs. pic.twitter.com/38kCNOtbZM— Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) January 16, 2024
Fans did not mince their words when it came to shading Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's 2024 Emmys appearance. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to air out a torrent of their most unhinged, unfiltered opinions about the couple, with many suggesting that Blanco is way out of Gomez's league.
"Sorry Benny looks like an out of work car sales man," one wrote. "No way he shows up with a bath robe while she's over here looking like a princess," another tweeted. There are also some who still couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that Gomez and Blanco are indeed a couple. "The more I see Selena and Benny together, the less I understand," a fan penned in a post, with another questioning: "Is she not embarrassed by him? Imagine being at a prestigious event, sitting alongside comedy legends, and you bring your boyfriend who looks like he just came out of the bar."
Even with all these comments, it's unlikely that the couple will let the public's opinions ruffle their feathers, especially Gomez who has defended Blanco in the past. She previously told fans on Instagram that the producer is "my absolute everything in my heart" and that she's at the "happiest" state she's ever been. And you know what? Fine. If being with the producer is what makes her happy, then so be it. More power to her.