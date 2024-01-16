Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Beat Kravis As The 2024 Emmys Most-Hated Couple

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco weren't nominated for any individual Emmy Awards this year, but fans have awarded them with a rather dubious honor. Apparently, they're a shoo-in for The Most Cringe Couple Ever, if such an award exists. This title, mind you, is no small feat in Tinseltown, where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's public tongue-wrestling sessions are considered a red carpet norm. But by the looks of it, fans would prefer to watch Kravis' tongue-kissing exhibitions than tolerate seeing Gomez and Blanco together. And that's saying something.

In case you missed it: Gomez and Blanco are the newest lovebirds on the block. They're apparently so in love that Gomez decided to do another one of her social media breaks (for the record, she broke it in, like, 18 hours) to spend more time with him. It's serious, y'all, with the "Only Murders in the Building" actor doing the absolute most to prove that they're happy and unbothered.

Fans, however, do not share the same sentiment, with many blasting the two after they showed up at the 2024 Emmys hand-in-hand. The vitriol is especially directed at Blanco, who had the audacity to attend the prestigious event looking like he mistook it for a pajama party.