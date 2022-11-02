Selena Gomez Dismisses Alleged Hailey Bieber Drama With One Simple Comment

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber stunned fans when they posed for a photograph together while at the Academy Museum Gala in October. The seemingly innocent photos came as a shock to fans, as many believed that there was animosity between the two stars due to their relationships with Justin Bieber.

Prior to marrying Hailey in September 2018, Justin was involved with Gomez that lasted for eight years, although very off-and-on. During one of the couple's breaks, Justin began dating Hailey, and the two remained an item for nearly two years, from 2014 to 2016. Following their split, Justin rekindled his relationship with Gomez, before calling it quits for good in March 2018. A few months later, Justin and Hailey were married, leaving some to believe Gomez harbored ill feelings towards Hailey.

Now, Gomez is speaking out for herself and providing more context to the now-viral photo she took with Hailey, and the drama surrounding their relationship.