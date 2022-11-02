Selena Gomez Dismisses Alleged Hailey Bieber Drama With One Simple Comment
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber stunned fans when they posed for a photograph together while at the Academy Museum Gala in October. The seemingly innocent photos came as a shock to fans, as many believed that there was animosity between the two stars due to their relationships with Justin Bieber.
Prior to marrying Hailey in September 2018, Justin was involved with Gomez that lasted for eight years, although very off-and-on. During one of the couple's breaks, Justin began dating Hailey, and the two remained an item for nearly two years, from 2014 to 2016. Following their split, Justin rekindled his relationship with Gomez, before calling it quits for good in March 2018. A few months later, Justin and Hailey were married, leaving some to believe Gomez harbored ill feelings towards Hailey.
Now, Gomez is speaking out for herself and providing more context to the now-viral photo she took with Hailey, and the drama surrounding their relationship.
Selena Gomez says feud with Hailey Bieber is not a thing
In September, Hailey Bieber finally addressed speculation that she began her romantic relationship with Justin Bieber while he was still dating Selena Gomez. "When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point," Hailey exclaimed during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. Adding, "I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody."
Now, Gomez is speaking out for herself and has seemingly echoed Hailey's sentiments. During a November 2 conversation with Vulture, the "Only Murderers in the Building" actor was asked about "moving on" from her relationship with Justin and posing for the infamous photo with Hailey, to which Gomez provided a simple response. "Yeah, it's not a big deal," she said. "It's not even a thing."
Gomez, who was promoting her upcoming Apple Tv+ documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," went on to reflect on going through a rough patch in her rough life, focusing specifically on the period between 2016 and 2018. "I can't believe I was that girl. That breaks my heart," Gomez said. She added, "I couldn't believe the things I was aspiring to be."