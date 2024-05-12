Inside Donald Trump & His Ex-Wife Marla Maples' Ironclad Prenup

Marla Maples got a lot less in her divorce from Donald Trump than you'd think – and she has an ironclad prenup to thank for that. Well, that, and the fact that her ex-husband seemingly bullied her into signing it. Uncharacteristic, we know.

Back in 1997, around the start of Maples and Trump's divorce, sources close to the businessman told The New Yorker that the split had been timed expertly, to ensure the prenup they'd signed ahead of their 1993 wedding worked in his favor. As one well-placed source told the outlet, Trump wanted to avoid hitting the 5-year mark, which would have meant the roughly $1 million settlement laid out in their prenup would shift to one based on percentages. "If it goes from a fixed amount to what could be a very enormous amount — even a small percentage of two and a half billion dollars or whatever is a lot of money — we're talking about very huge things," they explained. Way harsh, Trump.

Granted, Maples ended up contesting the prenup, claiming that in verbal communication, her then-estranged husband had promised her more. Sure enough, though, in 1999, she was granted just $2 million — half of which was earmarked for a new place to live. Of that, Trump told New York Post reporters, "I am very happy that Marla has decided to live up to our agreement." What he negated to say, though, is that he'd pushed her into signing it in the first place.