The Brutal Kimberly Guilfoyle & Kristi Noem Comparisons Just Won't Stop

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kristi Noem are both controversial and polarizing women, so it's little surprise they're often juxtaposed. Still, some pretty brutal comparisons are being made between the two, and they just keep on coming. Noem's close relationship with Donald Trump has contributed significantly to her rise in notoriety — along with some highly controversial political moves and claims she's made. Oh, and the little matter of confessing in her memoir that she once shot her rambunctious puppy dead.

Similarly, Guilfoyle's close relationship with Donald Trump Jr., and a slew of highly controversial political speeches she's given, have also resulted in her celebrity profile skyrocketing. Not to mention the accusations of some pretty shady, inappropriate, and gross workplace behavior that reportedly resulted in Rupert Murdoch insisting that she was fired from Fox News.

Still, it's not just their ties to the Trumps and their problematic actions and viewpoints contributing to the many similitudes that detractors are drawing between the two women. There are some comparisons being made that are way more unmerciful, and not surprisingly — given Noem and Guilfoyle's XX chromosomes — misogynistic in nature. For instance, many of the nastiest correlations stem from the duo's physical appearance and attributes, such as the plastic surgery rumors that have plagued Guilfoyle ever since her relationship with Don Jr. went public, as well as their clothing, their hairstyles and rumored extensions, and their looks in general.