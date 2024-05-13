Trump's Flashy Mar-A-Lago Mother's Day Lunch Without Melania Speaks Volumes

Not only did Donald Trump not attend the luncheon with Melania Trump, but he didn't celebrate her with a social media post on the actual holiday. The former first lady shared a Mother's Day post on social media, which read, "Mothers are the cornerstone of a flourishing society. I take great pride in embracing this responsibility. And, although nothing makes me prouder than the relationship I have with my son, only a mother knows that some of our efforts remained unnoticed." Donald reposted this message on Truth Social, but that was all Melania got.

The former president shared a general Mother's Day tribute on Truth Social, writing, "I hope that all of the incredible MOTHERS out there had an incredible day. You are the most special people of them all!!!" Nowhere in his post did Donald mention Melania, which seemed a bit odd.

However, the political figure did take the time to briefly shout out the mother of his son just a day prior. While appearing at a campaign rally in New Jersey, "NewsMax" captured Donald saying, "I also want to say happy Mother's Day to all the moms in America, especially to my wife, Melania. I'll be home in a little while." So, Donald didn't completely forget about Melania, but when Mother's Day arrived, it came and went without a message from the former president to the former first lady.