5 Times Barron Trump Channeled Donald & Had Heads Turning

Aside from how Barron Trump towers over his father, the resemblance between the former first son and Donald Trump has become uncanny. From the moment of his birth, Barron seemed destined to someday master the art of the deal. In a 2016 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (via The Guardian), Donald confessed to using the alias Barron to make real estate deals. He was so pleased with one of them that he apparently decided to pass his fake name on to his son.

When Barron was two months old, Melania Trump told the Palm Beach Post, "The baby looks like Donald." She wasn't the only one who saw a little bit of the Donald in Barron while he was still in diapers. "He has his mother's disposition, his dad's mouth, and his grandfather's hairline," said the Trump family's butler, Tony Senecal. By the time Barron was 6 years old, his mother had noticed other similarities between him and his father. "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. ... His personality is why I call him little Donald," Melania told Parenting magazine in 2016. She added that Barron had inherited her husband's desire to build things. However, the kindergartener didn't need to convince anyone that Mexico would fund his projects — he had his own Legos that he could use to build walls.

As he's gotten older, Barron has channeled Donald in many other ways, from how he dresses to his deportment.