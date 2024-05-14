HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer Looks So Different Without Makeup

At the end of the day, no matter how many times she goes without makeup, Chelsea DeBoer will always be a fan of being in a full beat. Still, DeBoer doesn't consider herself an expert, and in 2021, the former "Teen Mom 2" star posted on her Instagram story asking her followers for help with updating her makeup look, specifically when it came to her eyebrows.

She said, "Question- How are we doing our eyebrows these days? I'm trying to the brush-up, fluffy look. But every time I do that, I end up brushing them down because I think it looks so crazy on me." The reality star admitted she hasn't been able to nail the fluffed-eyebrow aesthetic before, suggesting her appearance is stuck in the past. She said, "So let me know because when I see these videos, it's like 2018 makeup vs. 2021. And I am definitely still in the old ways. Somebody help me. What do I need what products do I need?" It's unclear whether DeBoer found the help she asked for, but she is clearly always willing to try new things.

In January 2024, she posted an over 8-minute video of an Ulta haul after being inspired by another influencer's video. Even the businesswoman can't control her impulsive shopping; when she walked into the store, DeBoer intended to buy the one product the influencer used, but she walked out with so much more. Obviously, she will always be makeup-obsessed.