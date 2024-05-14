Olivia Dunne Looks So Much Different Wearing Makeup

After achieving life-altering internet fame, gymnast Olivia Dunne became the face of the NCAA's NIL rule change when her smiling TikTok profile pic was supersized and displayed in Times Square. Giving good face undoubtedly helped Dunne become a millionaire when she was allowed to profit from her massive social media following, so who can blame her if she puts some effort into looking polished in her pics? Still, she's not opposed to offering fans a glimpse of what she looks like without all the glam.

Dunne gets paid to wear makeup, thanks to partnerships with cosmetics brands including TooFaced and L'Oréal. But she wasn't promoting any products in a GRWM video that she shared on YouTube in 2022, so it was probably a good representation of how she usually does her everyday makeup. Dunne started with tinted moisturizer, added a swipe of concealer under her eyes, and used a light dusting of powder to minimize shine. Dunne then applied a generous amount of bronzer on her cheekbones to give her skin a sun-kissed glow, following that up with a pop of pink blush and some shimmery highlighter.

The layers of makeup helped to mask a facial feature fans do not see often: Dunne's freckles. But while she might cover them up frequently, this doesn't mean that she dislikes them.