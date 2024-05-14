Kamala Harris' Potty Mouth Has Critics Clutching Their Pearls

Women wore pearls to celebrate Kamala Harris becoming America's first female vice president, and she also had her haters running for their jewelry boxes over a video that went viral. Since her swearing-in, her critics have reacted to a lot of her behavior with some serious pearl-clutching — Harris was even criticized for her 2022 State of the Union ensemble — so her swearing during an event was met with predictable outrage.

At the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Legislative Leadership Summit, comedian Jimmy O. Yang opened up a dialogue with Harris about her being the first VP with Asian heritage (via CSPAN). Harris, whose mother is Indian, offered some advice for young people of Asian descent who want to make their mark on a world where they might get overlooked because of the way they look. "We have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won't," she said. "And then you need to kick that f***ing door down." She laughed before adding, "Excuse my language." Harris was basically advising the young people in the audience to be strong and stand up for themselves, and she told them that they could do so knowing that they had the support of the rest of their community.

Yang told Harris that he thought her door-busting line would make a great T-shirt slogan, but some social media users were appalled by Harris' use of profanity.