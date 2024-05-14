Natalia Bryant Looks So Different Without Makeup

Natalia Bryant grew up to be gorgeous, so naturally, she decided to pursue a career where her photogenic qualities would be advantageous. Modeling also gave Natalia an in-depth education about makeup application, thanks to the beauty pros with whom she gets to work. However, her mama thinks she looks just fine without it.

After Natalia signed with IMG Models in 2021, Vanessa Bryant marveled over how grown up her eldest daughter looked in a photo showcasing Natalia's ability to look like a cosmetic company's dream ambassador. "You're beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup," she wrote on Instagram. She added that Natalia's late father, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, would be proud of her.

The expectation to honor Kobe's legacy is something Natalia will always carry with her, and she told Teen Vogue she's happy to talk about her dad. He imparted some valuable wisdom and Natalia learned an important lesson from her mom, as well. "She taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia told Vogue. Natalia and her mother are also so gorgeous on the outside that they were asked to appear together in a 2021 Lancôme ad. They're both shown applying makeup, but if one of the products that Natalia owns is an indication of how often she wears it, then she sports a bare face the majority of the time she's not in front of a camera.