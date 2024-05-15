Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa's Strange Reunion Proves There Is No Bar Too Low For Attention

A video featuring HGTV's most famous blended family has fans flipping out. Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's relationship got messy after their divorce, but the former "Flip or Flop" co-stars have seemingly put their differences behind them. They reunited to film a silly video that was a huge hit on Instagram, thanks to a special appearance by Tarek's current wife, Heather El Moussa.

Heather and Hall have worked on building a healthy co-parenting relationship, but is the world ready for "Selling Sister Wives?" The two real estate experts' matching looks had some fans joking that Tarek had pulled a Kody Brown — but with twins. Both women were clad in black bustiers and distressed jeans, and their curled hairstyles with side braids were identical. When introducing themselves to their viewers, the women pretended to get their names mixed up. To explain the error, Hall quipped, "It must be all that bleach."

The video reminded one Redditor of a bargain-bin knockoff of the reality series "The Girls Next Door." They wrote, "Um, this looks like Tarek trying to be Shein Hefner." But some of Hall's Instagram followers found the video hilarious, and it had them crossing their fingers for a crossover series featuring the stars of "The Flipping El Moussas" and "Christina in the Country." If HGTV were to make "The Realtor Housewives of Tarek El Moussa" a reality, the potential for drama would be an irresistible draw. It might also give the trio involved some much-needed good press.