Heather Rae El Moussa Dishes On What It's Like To Co-Parent With Christina Hall

Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa appear to have a better co-parenting relationship than Christina and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina and Heather haven't always seen eye-to-eye, as evidenced by the head-turning public altercation they were involved in earlier this year. Christina was spotted arguing with Heather — who is married to her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — during a soccer match for Christina and Tarek's son, Brayden. At one point, even their husbands joined in on the squabble. Luckily, a coach intervened and successfully diffused the situation. As People reports, both couples issued a joint statement shortly after the incident claiming it was much ado about nothing. "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved," the statement read. "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

While we love it when celebs have blowout fights in public, Christina and Heather appear to have buried the hatchet. The "Selling Sunset" star recently shed a light on her experience co-parenting with her husband's ex-wife and how she navigates the feeling of being "second."