Heather Rae El Moussa Dishes On What It's Like To Co-Parent With Christina Hall
Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa appear to have a better co-parenting relationship than Christina and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead.
Christina and Heather haven't always seen eye-to-eye, as evidenced by the head-turning public altercation they were involved in earlier this year. Christina was spotted arguing with Heather — who is married to her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — during a soccer match for Christina and Tarek's son, Brayden. At one point, even their husbands joined in on the squabble. Luckily, a coach intervened and successfully diffused the situation. As People reports, both couples issued a joint statement shortly after the incident claiming it was much ado about nothing. "A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved," the statement read. "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."
While we love it when celebs have blowout fights in public, Christina and Heather appear to have buried the hatchet. The "Selling Sunset" star recently shed a light on her experience co-parenting with her husband's ex-wife and how she navigates the feeling of being "second."
Heather Rae El Moussa dishes on the secret to co-parenting
Heather Rae El Moussa spoke candidly about her role as the step-parent to the two children shared by her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Hall. The "Selling Sunset" star admitted she initially felt inferior at the start of her relationship with Tarek but says putting the children first has brought the three closer together.
"I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," Heather explained to "Today," adding that despite being head over heels with Tarek, "you always kind of think of the ex." While the experience hasn't always been positive, she admits she has learned to "navigate [her] own feelings" amid her integration into a blended family. "It wasn't always perfect," she said. "I mean, we've definitely had some ups and downs. They had ups and downs." Ultimately, deciding that the "kids are the most important thing" was the key to successful co-parenting.
Christina echoed that sentiment when the son she shares with Tarek, Brayden El Moussa, was rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy in May 2022. "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," the "Christina on the Coast" star wrote on her Instagram Story (via People). "Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids."