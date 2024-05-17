The Reason Matthew Lawrence & Cheryl Burke Split Isn't A Secret Anymore

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's relationship ended in 2022, when the "Dancing with the Stars" pro filed for divorce after three years of marriage. At the time, Burke cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, but in May 2024, she began offering more details about what happened including allegations of infidelity and struggles over the couple's income levels. However, the divorce wasn't the first time that Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence broke up.

Burke and the "Boy Meets World" actor were an item before they reconnected in 2017. The two dated between 2007 and 2008, after meeting in 2006 when Lawrence's brother Joey was a contestant on "DWTS." But the romance was short-lived. Lawrence had a hard time coping with Burke's struggles with sobriety and constant partying. "It was now four, five in the morning she was coming home. It was just too much. And so yeah, I ended it," he said on Burke's "Pretty Messed Up" podcast in 2020.

In August 2018, Cheryl Burke found sobriety. She was inspired to face her alcohol addiction after the March 2018 death of her father, who was an alcoholic. "Either I was gonna crash and burn and check myself into rehab or I was gonna just quit cold turkey," she told Us Weekly in 2020. She also credits her engagement to Lawrence for giving her the necessary push. While their marriage ultimately didn't last, Burke still wishes Lawrence nothing but happiness.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).