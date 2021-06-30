Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Her Struggle With Sobriety

As Cheryl Burke, A.J. McLean, and René Elizondo Jr. touched on the topic of Britney Spears' conservatorship battle on their podcast "Pretty Messed Up," the conversation soon shifted to addiction and sobriety. That's when Burke revealed that, despite the fact she's been sober for three years, she's recently begun struggling with drinking again. "I'm here to confess that lately staying sober has been a little bit of a challenge for me," she revealed. "And recently I've been thinking a lot, I have to admit, about drinking again. So, I decided to hold myself accountable by confessing my anxious feelings."

This struggle is the result of some personal difficulties in her life that have challenged her sobriety journey, including "something bothering me that I don't necessarily want to feel or face," Burke shared. In the past, numbing her feelings had acted as a coping mechanism, so these difficulties have triggered her need to pick up the bottle. "There's so much chaos going on in my life right now," she said on "Pretty Messed Up." "In the past, everyone always used to say, 'How do you do it all?' But I did it all because I was numbing through it all. Now, for the first time ... I'm actually having to feel it and be uncomfortable while I'm feeling it."

At least this time around, Burke knows she can count on the support of McLean and Elizondo Jr. to help her get through.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).