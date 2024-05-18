The Biggest Rumors About HGTV Stars Ben And Erin Napier

Ben and Erin Napier may be household names thanks to their HGTV show "Home Town," but their time in the spotlight hasn't always been an easy ride. On the contrary, they've dealt with a number of damning rumors over the years. Most didn't last long, though, thanks to Erin quickly shutting them down.

Taking it back to the start of their time on "Home Town," fans may remember that some viewers had questions over how the couple snagged their HGTV gig. Specifically, some questioned whether the Napiers were qualified to have their own renovation show, given their lack of prior professional experience.

It's worth noting that the couple hasn't gone out of their way to dispel any of the rumors regarding why they were selected for HGTV — that's because they've never kept it a secret. In fact, back in 2016, they told HottyToddy.com that Instagram pics of their home renovation had been published by Southern Weddings, and not long after, an HGTV exec reached out. As Ben joked more recently with People, his initial response to being asked about being on a show was, "Really? Why?" It seems these questions don't bug the couple one bit, then. However, not all the gossip as been so easy to dismiss.