Inside Nicholas Galitzine's Mysterious Love Life
Nicholas Galitzine can thank his string of roles in super popular modern romantic comedies for his growing heartthrob status. For the uninitiated, the British actor appeared in "Purple Hearts," "Red, White & Royal Blue," and "The Idea of You" — opposite none other than Anne Hathaway. And although Galitzine has denied that he used Harry Styles as inspiration for the latter role, despite the popular assumption otherwise, he can probably relate to the plight of his fellow Brit. Just as people love to keep up with who Styles is dating, the interest in Galitzine's love life has exploded. However, the up-and-coming actor's love life seems more mysterious than Styles' relationship history.
While promoting "The Idea Of You," and discussing the similarities between himself and his brooding lead character, Galitzine briefly touched on how fame has affected his personal life and relationships. "I am acutely aware that I am so lucky to do the job that I do, but it, like any job, has its pitfalls," Galitzine acknowledged in a 2024 interview with People. He continued, "The transience of the job, never really being in the same place at the same time as maybe family or relationships, can be really difficult, really straining." Thus, it's crucial for the actor to keep the right people around him. Despite these challenges, the internet has plenty of theories about who Galitzine is dating.
Fans reckon Nicholas Galitzine is dating Cameron Valentina
Nicholas Galitzine's fans love shipping him with the gorgeous people that he works with, whether that's his "Idea of You” co-star Anne Hathaway or his "Red, White & Royal Blue" love interest, Taylor Zakhar Perez. However, the British actor, who confirmed "I identify as a straight man" with GQ in 2024, reportedly has his eyes set on someone outside of his immediate industry. Online chatter claims that he's possibly dating a model and dancer named Cameron Valentina. And while we've yet to see either star pasting each other on their respective Instagram grids, they may have broached each other's social media accounts in other ways.
In March, Galitzine posted an Instagram Story showcasing himself lovingly embracing a woman's hand. Her face and body were completely off camera, so there was zero way to confirm the mystery lady's identity. Fans took to Reddit and theorized that it was Valentina, a fellow creative who boasts 364,000 followers on Instagram. Galitzine confirmed to The Cut in 2024 that he'd been in a relationship for around six months. Even if it isn't with Valentina, he definitely has (or at least had) a girlfriend who "is a flower person." Proving their compatibility, the actor revealed that he's grown to appreciate flowers, noting, "I'm gonna start buying them."
Nicholas Galitzine's career has ruined his past romances
Nicholas Galitzine may be one of the most sought-after stars of the moment, but that hasn't exactly helped him on the romantic front. In fact, his demanding career has made navigating his romantic life especially tough and even cost the actor a couple of relationships along the way. "I mean, my last couple of girlfriends, I feel like we've had to go our separate ways essentially because of the travel," Galitzine sadly admitted to L'Officiel in 2023. "I mean, people who also work in the industry get it, but the job is definitely not conducive to nourishing relationships." Still, the "Purple Hearts" star tries his best to stay connected, sharing, "Even if I'm on the other side of the world, if I care about someone, I take the time."
And while the British actor didn't dish on who exactly he was referring to, fans have also shipped Galitzine with several co-stars including "Cinderella" lead Camila Cabello, who most famously dated Shawn Mendes, and Sofia Carson, who appeared alongside him in "Purple Hearts". And while there's never been any confirmation from any of the involved parties, the possibility of it being Carson is pretty slim. In 2019, the Disney alum spoke with Cosmopolitan and clarified that she had no interest in romancing her fellow celebs. "I made a decision about two years ago that I don't want to date anyone in the business," Carson stated. As for Cabello? Judging by social media, she and Gailtzine are just good buddies.