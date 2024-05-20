Inside Nicholas Galitzine's Mysterious Love Life

Nicholas Galitzine can thank his string of roles in super popular modern romantic comedies for his growing heartthrob status. For the uninitiated, the British actor appeared in "Purple Hearts," "Red, White & Royal Blue," and "The Idea of You" — opposite none other than Anne Hathaway. And although Galitzine has denied that he used Harry Styles as inspiration for the latter role, despite the popular assumption otherwise, he can probably relate to the plight of his fellow Brit. Just as people love to keep up with who Styles is dating, the interest in Galitzine's love life has exploded. However, the up-and-coming actor's love life seems more mysterious than Styles' relationship history.

While promoting "The Idea Of You," and discussing the similarities between himself and his brooding lead character, Galitzine briefly touched on how fame has affected his personal life and relationships. "I am acutely aware that I am so lucky to do the job that I do, but it, like any job, has its pitfalls," Galitzine acknowledged in a 2024 interview with People. He continued, "The transience of the job, never really being in the same place at the same time as maybe family or relationships, can be really difficult, really straining." Thus, it's crucial for the actor to keep the right people around him. Despite these challenges, the internet has plenty of theories about who Galitzine is dating.