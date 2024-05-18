The 5 Most Controversial Moments Of Jerry Seinfeld's Career

Jerry Seinfeld has been making people laugh for decades with his stand-up and hit show "Seinfeld." A lot of fans think he and his sitcom character are one and the same, and while they share similar attributes, the real-life version is a bit darker and a lot more controversial. One would think that the funnyman would be affable and approachable, but he admitted himself that he's a grump when it comes to fans. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Seinfeld shared, "I do insist on a certain level of civility. Don't yell at me, we haven't met. Don't touch me — nobody feels good having a total stranger touch them." He stated that fans have gotten to see more of his prickly personality from "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," and it's as if he's turning into Larry David right before our eyes.

Unlike his "Seinfeld" co-creator, however, the "Bee Movie" actor has been caught in some situations that had tongues wagging. From celebrity feuds to causing political divide, the comedian's long career has been tainted with controversy that the public is not likely to forget.