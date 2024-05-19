What Brooke Shields' Exes Have Said About Her

You know you're doing well when your exes have nothing but great things to say about you. Such is the case with Brooke Shields, whose past partners almost always rave about her. Shields famously had a complicated relationship with her mother — some might even say it was toxic — but her romantic interactions have been pretty healthy and happy overall, with a couple of exceptions.

There are many things Brooke Shields has revealed over the years that are both shocking and heartbreaking. She told The New Yorker in March 2023 that she'd never experienced what most would consider a normal childhood, as she'd never had time to play or make friends. "I only knew working, and I only knew school and jobs," she admitted. Her mother, Teri Shields, micromanaged Brooke's life to a suffocating degree. She was such a controlling figure that Brooke told The Guardian in September 2017, "I was in a cocoon with my mom. You know, we were one summer away from Grey Gardens."

Teri also presided over her daughter's love life. Desperate for publicity, Teri engineered several fake relationships with famous figures, such as Scott Baio and Michael Jackson. "She didn't focus on romance (let alone love) but instead wanted to associate me with names that connoted fame, money, and power," Brooke wrote in "There Was a Little Girl," her 2014 autobiography. "They were all on Teen Beat magazines and stars in their own right," she explained. But arranged dates aside, what have Brooke's real-life exes said about her?