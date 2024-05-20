A Breakdown Of Nikki Glaser's Plastic Surgery Transformation
The following article contains discussion of eating disorders.
The Roast of Tom Brady featured heavy hitters such as Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell, but it was comedian Nikki Glaser who stole the live Netflix event in May 2024. "Nikki Glaser was the MVP of the Tom Brady Roast," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after watching the Netflix comedy special. Even though her irreverent set took plenty of shots at Brady, Glaser was forced to pull some punches and several jokes did not make the cut. That included a jab about the quarterback going under the knife. Glaser revealed some unaired jokes on "The Howard Stern Show" a day after the roast aired. "Tom, I love your work — that you've done on your face ... You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved," Glaser said. Somewhat ironically, it was the cosmetic procedures that Glaser had undergone that had people talking.
Besides mentioning how hilarious Glaser was during the "Brady Roast," fans also commented on how the comedian had seemingly changed. "What did Nikki Glaser do? Face barely recognizable," one X user wrote. "What did NIKKI glaser do to her face/ teeth/ cheekbone implants/eyes??" another viewer asked. "[S]he's still gorgeous but she doesn't look like Nikki Glaser anymore," a fan tweeted.
A few days after the roast aired, the "Fboy Island" host spoke about the scrutiny of performing for a massive audience. "No matter how talented you are people don't wanna look at your aging face," Glaser said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on May 9, 2024. Glaser is among the celebrities who have admitted to getting plastic surgery.
Nikki Glaser discusses her cosmetic procedures
Almost six years before "The Roast of Tom Brady," Nikki Glaser spoke about the cosmetic procedures she had on her face while appearing on "Conan." The comedian was frank about having botox. "Oh yeah, and I'll do it again. I don't have it now, but listen girls, get it done," she told Conan O'Brien about the injections in August 2018. "It doesn't make you look younger but ... get those two lines right here," Glaser said pointing to the middle of her brow. That wasn't the only work she had done at the time. "So I got my lips done in December. They're gone, don't look for them," Glaser joked to the late night host, adding that the lip injections cost $800.
A year later, the "Not Safe With Nikki Glaser" host opened up about getting more work done while appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" in September 2019. The shock jock asked Glaser if she wanted plastic surgery, and she said she did. "Everyone whose face you like, every celebrity ... they've all had stuff done," Glaser said. "I think I might get my lips done next week," she added. Stern tried to talk Glaser out of getting the procedures done. "I put a lot of value on looks, and I wish I didn't," she admitted. In the YouTube comments, fans were happy that Stern tried to stop the comedian from going under the knife.
Unfortunately, the tragic truth of Nikki Glaser is that she has long struggled with body image issues.
Nikki Glaser prioritizes her appearance
While appearing on the Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast in July 2021, Nikki Glaser said that she's content to lean into superficiality. "I used to be so ashamed of trying to look hot. So now I'm just kind of indulging in that," she said. The "Lovers & Liars" host discussed what she looked for in a partner, and how her appearance played a major role. "I just want someone who tells me I'm f***able all the time. Because I don't know that I am," Glaser added.
The following year, Glaser had another interview with the Daily Beast where she doubled down on the importance of being attractive. "I would like people to perceive me as hot. I like to be perceived as other things, but hot is important!" she told the outlet in July 2022. Glaser said she valued honesty, and mentioned having body image issues. "For me, my truth isn't that I love the body I'm in every day, and that I love the way I look, and that I accept it."
Over the years, Glaser had been candid about her struggles with anorexia and bulimia. The comedian penned an essay about her eating disorders for The Cut in May 2022. Following the Tom Brady roast in May 2024, Glaser confessed to Vanity Fair that she still worries about her appearance and that jokes about her looks have an impact. "You're sitting there smiling and laughing, and I'm just turning off my brain in the moment because I don't want any offense to register. But then I subconsciously store it away for later and torture myself over it," Glaser said. "It's the risk you take."
Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741)