A Breakdown Of Nikki Glaser's Plastic Surgery Transformation

The following article contains discussion of eating disorders.

The Roast of Tom Brady featured heavy hitters such as Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell, but it was comedian Nikki Glaser who stole the live Netflix event in May 2024. "Nikki Glaser was the MVP of the Tom Brady Roast," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after watching the Netflix comedy special. Even though her irreverent set took plenty of shots at Brady, Glaser was forced to pull some punches and several jokes did not make the cut. That included a jab about the quarterback going under the knife. Glaser revealed some unaired jokes on "The Howard Stern Show" a day after the roast aired. "Tom, I love your work — that you've done on your face ... You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved," Glaser said. Somewhat ironically, it was the cosmetic procedures that Glaser had undergone that had people talking.

Besides mentioning how hilarious Glaser was during the "Brady Roast," fans also commented on how the comedian had seemingly changed. "What did Nikki Glaser do? Face barely recognizable," one X user wrote. "What did NIKKI glaser do to her face/ teeth/ cheekbone implants/eyes??" another viewer asked. "[S]he's still gorgeous but she doesn't look like Nikki Glaser anymore," a fan tweeted.

A few days after the roast aired, the "Fboy Island" host spoke about the scrutiny of performing for a massive audience. "No matter how talented you are people don't wanna look at your aging face," Glaser said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on May 9, 2024. Glaser is among the celebrities who have admitted to getting plastic surgery.