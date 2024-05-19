What Kate Beckinsale's Exes Have Said About Her
As both an incredible actress and beautiful, Kate Beckinsale has made herself quite the catch. Even the biggest stars in the world have a crush on the "Underworld" star. During an interview with OnDemand Entertainment, Harry Styles and Niall Horan once fought over having Beckinsale as their hypothetical on-screen wife. Unfortunately for the boy band members, the actor was taken.
Over the years, the "Van Helsing" star has had some long-term relationships. In the early days of her career, she had an eight-year romance with fellow actor Michael Sheen. During their romance, the couple welcomed a daughter into their lives, only for Beckinsale to end things in 2003. Not long after the breakup, she jumped into another long-term relationship, but that wasn't the reason why Kate Beckinsale split from Michael Sheen.
The same year that Beckinsale left Sheen, she met filmmaker Len Wiseman. A year later, the couple tied the knot and were married for over decade before they split in 2015. Beckinsale hasn't had the best relationship record, and she's not afraid to joke about it. "Do you know I've never really been on a date?" she told ExtraTV in July 2021. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them." Over the years, Beckinsale has gotten better at dating while having a handful of flings and relationships. While most of her romances have been short-lived, Beckinsale has left a lasting impression on her exes, who have had both good and bad things to say about her.
Michael Sheen knew he and Kate Beckinsale were different
Michael Sheen and Kate Beckinsale had a relationship that people thought would last. They were together for eight years and had a daughter; it seemed like everything was leading to a forever type of love. But at the end of the day, Sheen realized how different he and Beckinsale were. When speaking with the Irish Independent in 2015, Sheen confessed that his relationship with the "Underworld" actor meant a lot to him. "We both looked after each other and helped each other find out who we were," he said. "Once we found out who we were, we realized we probably weren't right for each other." The split wasn't easy, as distance kept Sheen from Beckinsale and his daughter, but they have become great co-parents. Beckinsale even cozied up with one of his exes.
In 2016, the "Midnight in Paris" star revealed on "Chelsea" that Beckinsale and his then-girlfriend, Sarah Silverman, gang up on him. Talking about his relationship with Beckinsale, he said, "Our relationship now is probably better than it ever was. And it helps that she actually likes Sarah more than she likes me." Although his relationship with Beckinsale is all dandy, there was one bad thing. He explained, "The only way it doesn't work out is that now I have not only Sarah, but also Kate and my daughter Lily, who all just make fun of me and embarrass me at any given point."
Pete Davidson thought Kate Beckinsale was hilarious
In the lengthy timeline of Pete Davidson's love life, Kate Beckinsale somehow found herself in the mix. In 2019, a new year meant a new man, as she sparked her romance with the comedian. At the time, the two tried to keep their relationship low-key, but it wasn't long before they were showing some serious PDA in public. In early March 2019, Davidson addressed his relationship with Beckinsale on "SNL." Although he didn't mention her name, Davidson did comment on their 20-year age difference. He said, "Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. But it doesn't really bother us." It seemed like things were smooth sailing between the two, but just a month later they broke up.
The split, however, did not change Davidson's admiration for Beckinsale. In a 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the comedian spilled the details about his relationship and thoughts about the actor. He said, "She's one of the funniest people I've ever met." Davidson also revealed that the reason he and Beckinsale split was because of his personal issues. He said, "I wasn't like right yet, and [Kate] had a lot of acting and work to do. She's like a superstar." Davidson didn't have any ill-will toward Beckinsale and continued to admire his ex.
Matt Rife had harsh advice for those dating Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale might have a type ... comedians. Before the "Serendipity" actor dated Pete Davidson, she had a brief fling with another comic, Matt Rife. The couple dated in 2017, although not much was known about their relationship because Rife wasn't as famous as he his today. After the two split, Rife gave some insight about the relationship to TMZ in March 2019, revealing he met Beckinsale at the Laugh Factory, a famous comedy club. He explained, "We dated for a year and it was uh — complicated for sure. A lot of ups and downs, but she's moved on." The comedian didn't go into the details about their whirlwind romance too much, but it seemed like Matt Rife and Kate Beckinsale's relationship didn't end well.
Rife also offered some harsh advice to Davidson, who was seeing Beckinsale at the time. He told TMZ he would advise the "SNL" actor to "run." Rife continued to be a bit controversial, seemingly telling Davidson, "Enjoy it while you can." Yikes! However, Rife later apologized to both Beckinsale and Davidson during a 2023 interview with Elle, "I told 'em to run because I was being a petty a**hole. I regret saying that. Pete, if you're out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that." Out of all of Beckinsale's exes, Rife was the one who didn't seem to have the best experience with the actor.
Len Wiseman praised Kate Beckinsale's acting abilities
Len Wiseman is the only man that put a ring on Kate Beckinsale's finger. After getting together in 2003, the couple walked down the aisle just a year later. They were married for 11 years before splitting in 2015, with their divorce being finalized in 2016. Wiseman has been quiet about their relationship and their split, but he did praise the "Van Helsing" actor.
Wiseman was the director of the first "Underworld" film, which kicked off the vampire franchise starring Beckinsale. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the action flick, the director sat down with Collider to share some details fans may not have known about the movie. In the midst of his interview, Wiseman praised his ex. He began by explaining that playing Selene was a new role for her. "It was very new for her [Beckinsale]. She hadn't done anything like that before," he said. "It created a different kind of film, because you don't associate her with [being] an action star, and so that was new and exciting."
Wiseman admitted to Collider that he was surprised she chose to take on the role of Selene, but it fit her perfectly. "She brought so much to that character, and it was a pretty quick process," he said. Despite their split, Wiseman still has high respect for Beckinsale and the work she did for one of her most well-known films. Unlike Matt Rife, there appear to be no hard feelings here.