Why Stormy Daniels & Her Third Ex-Husband Glendon Crain Didn't Last

This article contains discussion of domestic abuse.

Stormy Daniels has a rocky relationship history. She's been married four times, with the first three ending in divorce after a few short years. But of Stormy Daniels' list of ex-husbands, her split from the third one was by far the most contentious. Glendon Crain, a fellow adult film actor who worked under the stage name Brendon Miller, filed for divorce in July 2018 amid Donald Trump's hush-money scandal involving Daniels. Crain, the father of Daniels' only child, accused her of cheating on him and lying about the extent of her involvement with Trump.

However, the marriage had raised red flags from the start. In July 2015, before the couple tied the knot, Crain was arrested and booked on a domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting Daniels in their home, The Dallas Morning News reported in 2018. Daniels and Crain had been fighting about oil change prices, which escalated into a physical altercation. The couple's daughter, who was four at the time, told police that Crain hurt Daniels. "My daddy pushed momma down," she said.

Along with physical signs of injury, the incident was secretly recorded by Daniels, and police determined that Crain sounded hostile and verbally abusive. But despite providing ample evidence, Daniels ultimately decided not to press charges, and the couple wed in November 2015. The two remained together until the Trump scandal sent Crain over the edge.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.