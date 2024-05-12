Whatever Happened To Stormy Daniels' Three Ex-Husbands?

Stormy Daniels' relationship history befits her name. The adult film director has terminated two tumultuous marriages and counts Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro among her celebrity suitors. But the most famous man she has (allegedly) hooked up with is former president Donald Trump.

Daniels' mother, Sheila Gregory, is a proud Trump voter. "If things had worked out differently he could have been my son-in-law," she said in a 2018 interview with the Daily Record. "He'd be older than me though." However, there was one tiny problem with Gregory's American dream: Donald was married to Melania Trump when he reportedly met Daniels. The brutal digs Daniels took at Donald during his hush-money trial also made it obvious that she's just not that into him. Per MSNBC's Katie Phang, when Donald's defense attorney Susan Necheles said to Daniels, "You wanted to publicly say that you had sex with Donald Trump," the sharp-witted witness for the prosecution retorted, "No, nobody would ever want to publicly say that."

Daniels is also a shrewd businesswoman who is married to her work — all three of her ex-husbands have had careers in the adult industry, and two of them still do today. One of her exes has even announced plans to team up with a former presidential hopeful to launch a new adult entertainment company.