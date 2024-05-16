Psychologist Tells Us Melania Likely Fears Barron's Loss Of Privacy Amid High School Graduation

Graduations are supposed to be a day of celebration, but it might be a day of fear for Melania Trump. As Barron Trump prepares to receive his high school diploma, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, is explaining to Nicki Swift why the big day may be worrisome for Melania.

Barron's ceremony has taken over the headlines thanks to his father, Donald Trump. The former U.S. president, who is currently on trial, falsely claimed he was denied a day off of the trial to attend the graduation. However, Donald will be able to go, in addition to his other May 17 plans. But with all the attention Barron and his ceremony have gotten, it may be more concerning to the first lady that her son is graduating.

Dr. Hafeez exclusively told Nicki Swift, "Parents of a child entering the spotlight, especially if they are famous themselves, often face a unique set of worries. One significant concern is the loss of privacy. The child may be subjected to intense media scrutiny, and their personal life could be exposed to public view, leading to a lack of normalcy and privacy." Dr. Hafeez knows that as Barron takes the next step in his life, there will be comparisons to his famous parents, questionable relationships, and perhaps even exploitation. She explained, "Parents might worry about people trying to exploit or manipulate their child for personal gain, whether financially or for fame." With Barron's status, it's no wonder Melania may be scared.