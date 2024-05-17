Reba McEntire's Sexy Look At 2024 ACM Awards Won't Help The Plastic Surgery Rumors

Nearly five decades into her career, country music legend Reba McEntire looks like she's just stepped out of a time machine. For so long, fans of the Queen of Country have ooh-ed and ahh-ed over how the 69-year-old crooner manages to look like she hasn't aged a day since she first rocked bell bottoms. While the "I'm Not That Lonely Yet" singer has always denied the plastic surgery rumors thrown her way, many still can't wrap their head around how she manages to look perpetually youthful. And now, after gracing the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet in a sultry look, speculation is as rampant as ever. Has she really never gone under the knife? Or is being an unproblematic queen the secret to looking practically ageless?

Ahead of the award show, which McEntire is hosting for a whopping 17th time, some fans began buzzing about potential cosmetic enhancements, considering she looked suspiciously perfect in the promotional videos. "AI and plastic surgery has completely distorted our perspective of what is normal," one person declared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I assume this is a real photo that's been touched up by AI to advertise the ACM Awards, but Reba literally looks like the creepy doll-come-to-life in a horror movie."

But McEntire's stunning see-through red carpet ensemble rivaled those of younger stars, so fans couldn't help but speculate anew. Is she really an untouched beauty?