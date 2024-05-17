Olivia Dunne & Brittany Mahomes Face Off For Most Inappropriate Outfit At Sports Illustrated Event
Brittany Mahomes and Olivia Dunne battled it out on the red carpet of a Sports Illustrated event for the most questionable outfit. The two women, who have been featured in the magazine, did not disappoint with their looks.
Mahomes shared snaps from the event on social media alongside her NFL hubby, Patrick Mahomes. She captioned the carousel of photos, "Brought my +1 to @si_swimsuit." Although Patrick is typically the one people can't stop talking about, Brittany caught everyone's attention with her dress. The businesswoman stunned in a silver floral mesh look that showed some serious skin. Underneath the silver draping was a nude mesh skirt, but above her waist, there was no mesh at all. Her chest was only covered by the silver fabric from the dress, and even that, didn't cover much. The look was pretty risqué, and that might have been the vibe for the night, because Dunne also wore a spicy outfit.
The gymnast looked like a millionaire, and opted for a black long-sleeve pantsuit that had a corset-style jeweled look at her abdomen. It doesn't sound too provocative, but the outfit had a deep v-cut at her chest. Not just that, but underneath the jeweled corset was black mesh that showcased her tone body. Clearly, Brittany and Dunne must have gotten the same memo, as their outfit choices showed off a bit of skin, and it's not the first time the two women have worn clothing that has raised people's eyebrows.
Brittany Mahomes and Olivia Dunne's history of questionable outfits
Brittany Mahomes and Olivia Dunne's looks for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition party showed the two are willing to be a little daring, but this is nothing new to their followers. Mahomes is no stranger to wearing some inappropriate outfits over the years. In 2023, the businesswoman shared the bold outfit she wore to the ESPYs on social media. Brittany sported a black floor-length dress that had a buckled cut-out top. The outfit also showed off part of her abs, because right at the abdomen was a space of empty fabric, showing off her skin. This is just one of the many risqué outfits Mahomes has worn over the years, and Dunne has followed in her footsteps.
The athlete, who rose to stardom with unexpected internet fame, previously snapped photos at the 2023 ACM Awards, wearing a completely backless silver sequin dress. The cut was so wide it even showed off the side of her chest as she posed for photos. The garment also had a slit down the middle, so she could have her Angelina Jolie moment on the red carpet. Months later, the gymnast gave her followers something else to talk about as she posted a photo of her Halloween costume inspired by Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones." But we don't think Daenerys wore an outfit quite like the one Dunne did, as it had cutouts all across the top. Brittany and Dunne like to make statements with their outfits, which get people talking!