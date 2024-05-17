Olivia Dunne & Brittany Mahomes Face Off For Most Inappropriate Outfit At Sports Illustrated Event

Brittany Mahomes and Olivia Dunne battled it out on the red carpet of a Sports Illustrated event for the most questionable outfit. The two women, who have been featured in the magazine, did not disappoint with their looks.

Mahomes shared snaps from the event on social media alongside her NFL hubby, Patrick Mahomes. She captioned the carousel of photos, "Brought my +1 to @si_swimsuit." Although Patrick is typically the one people can't stop talking about, Brittany caught everyone's attention with her dress. The businesswoman stunned in a silver floral mesh look that showed some serious skin. Underneath the silver draping was a nude mesh skirt, but above her waist, there was no mesh at all. Her chest was only covered by the silver fabric from the dress, and even that, didn't cover much. The look was pretty risqué, and that might have been the vibe for the night, because Dunne also wore a spicy outfit.

The gymnast looked like a millionaire, and opted for a black long-sleeve pantsuit that had a corset-style jeweled look at her abdomen. It doesn't sound too provocative, but the outfit had a deep v-cut at her chest. Not just that, but underneath the jeweled corset was black mesh that showcased her tone body. Clearly, Brittany and Dunne must have gotten the same memo, as their outfit choices showed off a bit of skin, and it's not the first time the two women have worn clothing that has raised people's eyebrows.