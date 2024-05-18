Lip Reader Tells Us Miranda Lambert Got Cranky With Brendan McLoughlin At 2024 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's interaction on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet may not have been their most shining relationship moment, but it's probably not enough to shake their foundation. After all, Lambert previously revealed that direct communication isn't exactly a problem for the two. "We balance each other really well," Lambert shared with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. "I love that he's supportive and kind and also calls me on my s**t. I can play him a new song or tell him about a new partnership, and he's just all about it, and really happy for me and really supportive."

Plus, Lambert told People that communication is what keeps her marriage to McLoughlin strong. "It's communication," said Lambert about the "rule" they follow within their marriage. "We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything. And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don't. We got to tell them." Of course, it also helps that Lambert likes her partner. "He's just happy to be here and he's just, he's like such a good partner in all this," Lambert told Extra about whether she sought McLoughlin's approval for her outfits. "He likes everything. He's so chill," she added.