Lip Reader Tells Us Miranda Lambert Got Cranky With Brendan McLoughlin At 2024 ACM Awards
Miranda Lambert had a big night at the 2024 ACM Awards, where she performed her smash hit, "Wranglers." However, the Grammy award-winning powerhouse hit a snag with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, on country music's big night. Ahead of the main event, Lambert, who turned heads in a sultry black dress with a plunging neckline, got cranky with her husband of five years as they walked the red carpet. In a video posted to Lambert's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, she can be seen walking away from fans and embracing McLoughlin, but their reunion didn't exactly exude roses and sunshine as Lambert, who looked visibly annoyed with McLoughlin, whispered something to him.
❤️🤠🔥 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/YSXPQ1AHMd
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) May 17, 2024
To get a better understanding of what Lambert might have said, Nicki Swift consulted lip reader Nicola Hickling, who shared her professional breakdown of the conversation. According to Hickling, who examined several videos of this encounter, Lambert began by reacting to McLoughlin stepping on her toe. "First she says, 'You stepped on my toe, take it easy,' (confirmed when she looks down and mouth[s] 'ooh,' which represents pain)." She continued, "She then links her arm into her husband's arm, which she then says, 'Lets go we got to get to the show." After that, McLoughlin, who'd been standing near a crowd of fans, replied, "I'm just talking to em." Given the relationship hurdles Lambert faced during her marriage to Blake Shelton, things could've been worse.
For Miranda and Brendan, communication is key
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's interaction on the 2024 ACM Awards red carpet may not have been their most shining relationship moment, but it's probably not enough to shake their foundation. After all, Lambert previously revealed that direct communication isn't exactly a problem for the two. "We balance each other really well," Lambert shared with Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. "I love that he's supportive and kind and also calls me on my s**t. I can play him a new song or tell him about a new partnership, and he's just all about it, and really happy for me and really supportive."
Plus, Lambert told People that communication is what keeps her marriage to McLoughlin strong. "It's communication," said Lambert about the "rule" they follow within their marriage. "We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything. And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don't. We got to tell them." Of course, it also helps that Lambert likes her partner. "He's just happy to be here and he's just, he's like such a good partner in all this," Lambert told Extra about whether she sought McLoughlin's approval for her outfits. "He likes everything. He's so chill," she added.