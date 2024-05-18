Body Language Expert Tells Us Scottie Scheffler Looked Fearful After Arrest

Unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler was also a bit on edge during his actual arrest and brief jailing. "I was shaking almost in shock and in fear [during the arrest], and so, coming out to play today was definitely a challenge," he admitted during the press conference. "I did my best to control my mind, control my breathing and basically just calm down so I could come out here and play golf." Continuing, Scheffler also shared that he knew that his incident would attract distractions, though he didn't mind them in the end. "To be honest with you, it was great having the fans behind me," he said.

Later in the press conference, Scheffler revealed that he was "rattled" during the process. However, he only had kind things to say about the officer who took him to jail, saying that he talked Scheffler through everything and helped allay some of his fears. "He was great," said Scheffler. "We had a nice chat in the car, that kind of helped calm me down. I was sitting there waiting to kind of go in and I asked him, I was like, 'Hey, excuse me, can you just come hang out with me for a few minutes so I can calm down." The pro athlete also revealed that he wasn't angry, just in shock. "I think my body was just — I was shaking the whole time. I was shaking for like an hour. It was definitely a new feeling for me"

Whether or not Scheffler gets off easy remains to be seen.