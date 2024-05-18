Who Is Cassie's Husband Alex Fine? The Singer Moved On Quickly After Her Split From Diddy

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Cassie Ventura was 19 when she met then-36-year-old Sean "Diddy" Combs in the mid-aughts. She was an up-and-coming R&B singer destined for a glittering career under the tutelage of her entrepreneur boyfriend. However, his promise to turn her into a bonafide superstar never materialized, and Cassie's dream romance quickly turned into an alleged nightmare. After they split in 2018, she was left with some severe emotional scars. Still, Cassie picked herself up, dusted herself off, and quickly moved on to a new man, whom she married in September 2019. So, who's Cassie's new husband, Alex Fine?

Fine is seemingly the polar opposite of Cassie's ex — and that's not just because of the sketchy things about Diddy that everyone ignored for years or the slew of disturbing allegations that have been made against him (all of which he has vehemently denied). Fine hails from the Midwest and played defensive back for Central Michigan University for two years. Following his graduation, Fine relocated to L.A., where he built up a fitness empire. He has a roster of celeb clients, including Jennifer Aniston and Mark Wahlberg. In his spare time, Fine also models, acts, produces, is a professional bull rider, and volunteers with disadvantaged kids.