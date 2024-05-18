Who Is Cassie's Husband Alex Fine? The Singer Moved On Quickly After Her Split From Diddy
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Cassie Ventura was 19 when she met then-36-year-old Sean "Diddy" Combs in the mid-aughts. She was an up-and-coming R&B singer destined for a glittering career under the tutelage of her entrepreneur boyfriend. However, his promise to turn her into a bonafide superstar never materialized, and Cassie's dream romance quickly turned into an alleged nightmare. After they split in 2018, she was left with some severe emotional scars. Still, Cassie picked herself up, dusted herself off, and quickly moved on to a new man, whom she married in September 2019. So, who's Cassie's new husband, Alex Fine?
Fine is seemingly the polar opposite of Cassie's ex — and that's not just because of the sketchy things about Diddy that everyone ignored for years or the slew of disturbing allegations that have been made against him (all of which he has vehemently denied). Fine hails from the Midwest and played defensive back for Central Michigan University for two years. Following his graduation, Fine relocated to L.A., where he built up a fitness empire. He has a roster of celeb clients, including Jennifer Aniston and Mark Wahlberg. In his spare time, Fine also models, acts, produces, is a professional bull rider, and volunteers with disadvantaged kids.
Cassie's husband is a serious romantic
Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine met at the gym and the two immediately started a romance. Things moved at a breakneck speed despite the fact that it'd been just two months since Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs split. They went public in December 2018 via an Instagram pic with her mom, Stacey Hobson, and another of them kissing.
Six months later, Cassie announced she and Fine were expecting. "Can't wait to meet our baby girl... Love You Always & Forever," she captioned a June 2019 Instagram pic of them sitting in a car, gazing at the ocean with an adorable pair of baby sneakers hanging from the rearview mirror.
Once Cassie and Fine's whirlwind romance began, there was no slowing down. Shortly after Cassie became pregnant with their first child, Frankie, Fine popped the question, and you have to give him props for his planning. Cassie told Vogue in October 2019 that Fine lured her to a special location at sunset under the guise of meeting her family for a birthday celebration. When Cassie arrived, she was met by a Compton Cowboy holding flowers. He led her around a building to the strains of Stevie Wonder where even more Compton Cowboys and Fine were waiting on horseback. Fine then dismounted, got down on one knee, and announced, "I want to spend the rest of my life with you."
Alex Fine is Cassie's biggest champion and supporter
Obviously, it's essential to state that the allegations against Diddy are just that — allegations — at this stage. Still, they are plentiful and horrendous in nature. Diddy's stringent denial of what Cassie Ventura claimed in her civil lawsuit was a "manipulative and coercive romantic and sexual relationship" involving a pattern of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse is hard to uphold after a 2016 video surfaced apparently showing Diddy violently assaulting his ex in a hotel corridor. He settled with her out of court for an undisclosed amount in May 2024.
Since splitting from Diddy and filing her explosive civil lawsuit in November 2023, Cassie has been on an emotional rollercoaster. Luckily, Alex Fine has been there, standing firmly by her side throughout. He wrote a scathing missive condemning men who commit acts of domestic violence against women following the release of the alleged Diddy hotel attack video.
"Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men," he began in the open letter posted on Instagram. "As men, violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with [the utmost] regard. Men who hurt women hate women." Fine stated the importance of believing women who speak up about domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.