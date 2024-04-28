Sketchy Things About Diddy Everyone Has Ignored For Years

The following article includes allegations of sexual abuse and assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was once on top of the world — until he wasn't. For decades, Diddy reigned supreme in the music industry through his record label, his own musical career, numerous business ventures, and an ambitious bid to establish a "media powerhouse." But it all came crashing down when he found himself entangled in a series of legal battles and a highly publicized FBI raid on his home.

Diddy's fall from grace reached a fever pitch in March 2024, when his properties in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by federal agents due to allegations of sex trafficking and distribution of illegal substances, among others. These raids came on the heels of multiple lawsuits accusing him of things like violence and rape — accusations that Diddy has consistently denied. "I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.

However, rumors of Diddy's questionable behavior aren't new. Long before these accusations, he was already a controversial figure. Allegations have swirled around him for years, ranging from putting artists in exploitative contracts to accusations of stealing music. To some people, Diddy has always been sketchy.

