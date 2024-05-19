CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Dead At 58

CNN has reported the death of Alice Stewart, one of its leading conservative commentators for political coverage, who died on the morning of May 18, 2024 at the age of 58.

No official cause of death has been announced as of this writing, but police told CNN that it was likely a sudden medical event. Stewart was outside in Alexandria, Virginia, when she died. Just one day prior, the Georgia native had shared a post on Instagram about how excited she was to join her colleagues, Wolf Blitzer and Maria Cardona, on "CNN Newsroom." Instead of preparing to join her for another round of debating the latest political news over the weekend, they found themselves sharing their sadness over Stewart's death in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. "As many know, Alice & I were like sisters from opposite ends of the political aisle," Cardona wrote. "We debated but w respect. I will miss her dearly but seems God needed some top-notch communications help." This high praise for Stewart's talent was a reference to her past working as a communications director for a number of former Republican presidential hopefuls, including Michele Bachmann, Rick Santorum, Mike Huckabee, and Ted Cruz. Stewart was also a board member at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy Institute of Politics.

One of the topics the Harvard Fellow talked about often on CNN was Donald Trump, and she had complicated feelings about the former president.