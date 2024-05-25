The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

"When Calls the Heart" is one of the Hallmark Channel's most popular series, and it's no wonder, as it gives viewers all the feels. From the historical backdrop of the 1900s to heartfelt life lessons, the show is something the whole family can watch together. Of course, we can't forget the romance the Hope Valley residents experience with each other, including the several that lead actor Erin Krakow's character Elizabeth Thatcher has throughout the series. It turns out that she had an off-screen relationship with one of the actors, although their characters were purely platonic, and they ended up low-key getting together.

Krakow isn't the only one who found love on the set of "When Calls the Heart." Kevin McGarry, who plays Krakow's love interest and eventual fiance Nathan Grant, is actually engaged to fellow actor Kayla Wallace. Hallmark does have a way of bringing people together and whether the stars of the show met on set or IRL, these are the ones who are happily booed up with their partners.