The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of Hallmark's When Calls The Heart
"When Calls the Heart" is one of the Hallmark Channel's most popular series, and it's no wonder, as it gives viewers all the feels. From the historical backdrop of the 1900s to heartfelt life lessons, the show is something the whole family can watch together. Of course, we can't forget the romance the Hope Valley residents experience with each other, including the several that lead actor Erin Krakow's character Elizabeth Thatcher has throughout the series. It turns out that she had an off-screen relationship with one of the actors, although their characters were purely platonic, and they ended up low-key getting together.
Krakow isn't the only one who found love on the set of "When Calls the Heart." Kevin McGarry, who plays Krakow's love interest and eventual fiance Nathan Grant, is actually engaged to fellow actor Kayla Wallace. Hallmark does have a way of bringing people together and whether the stars of the show met on set or IRL, these are the ones who are happily booed up with their partners.
Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum have a relationship out of the spotlight
Erin Krakow's character in "When Calls the Heart," Elizabeth Thatcher, waffled between her love for Lucas Bouchard and Nathan Grant but in real life, the "Blind Date Book Club" star ended up with someone completely unexpected — co-star Ben Rosenbaum. Fans first had an inkling the two had linked up when Krakow posted an adorable pic of a puppy on Instagram in January 2023. "Meet Willoughby. We adopted him a week ago and I already can't imagine life without him." The "we" in question? Well, Krakow had tagged Rosenbaum in the picture, giving away a major clue on the sly.
The following year, we saw Willoughby again, this time with Krakow cradling him in her arms and as Rosenbaum's phone's lock screen wallpaper. "First thing I see when I wake up. Last thing I see before sleep. Happy Valentines Day," he shared on Instagram. "I KNEW YOU TWO WERE DATING OMG," a fan replied. Krakow also hard-launched her relationship with Rosenbaum with a sweet Instagram picture of her giving him a smooch on the cheek. The Hallmark stars keep their relationship very private but Krakow gave a hint to People as to why romance is easily found behind the scenes of "When Calls the Heart" when she stated, "I think there's just always been a bit of magic in Hope Valley."
Pascale Hutton and Danny Dorosh are married with kids
Pascale Hutton joined the cast of "When Calls the Heart" in the first season as Rosemary LeVeaux and eventually changed her last name to Coulter after she wed her on-screen love interest Leeland Coulter. However, Hutton's heart was already taken in real life, as she has been married to her husband Danny Dorosh since 2002. The two were together since the beginning of Hutton's career when she was struggling to get jobs and in an appearance on "Coffee with Colin," the actor shared that she worked some odd jobs while Dorosh got a gig guarding a giant hole at a construction site.
Hutton and Dorosh managed to make it through the hard times and they now share two sons together. Juggling kids while filming "When Calls the Heart" proves to be challenging for Hutton at times but she gushed to My Devotional Thoughts, "I have an incredible support network who helps maintain the balance of our household when things are crazy and I am working a lot. My husband is the most incredible man in the world, and my boys just love him to death." She also credited her nanny for helping out and added, "I honestly couldn't do it without the two of them."
Andrea Brooks' husband Riley Graydon has a completely different career than her
Andrea Brooks plays nurse Faith Carter in "When Calls the Heart" and is no stranger to the Hallmark Channel, having starred in "Date with Love" and "A Harvest Wedding," to name a few. While many of her fellow Hallmark stars have partners in the entertainment industry, Brooks' husband Riley Graydon chooses to stay out of the spotlight and instead, has a career as an attorney. According to his LinkedIn, he is an associate at a firm in Vancouver, Canada, where he and Brooks reside. The "Supergirl" actor fiercely protects her husband's privacy and shared with My Devotional Thoughts, "It's tough, and especially so when you're not with someone who is also in the entertainment industry. We have decided to keep some things separate, and that is what works for us."
In November 2022, Brooks announced that she was expecting her second child with Graydon, per ET. She revealed that she was having a boy this time and that her oldest child Viola was super thrilled about having a brother. The following month, Brooks and Graydon welcomed their son Levon and officially became a family of four. The actor shared a sweet Instagram pic of her snuggling with the newborn and captioned it with a simple white heart emoji. "So happy for you guys!!!" Brooks' castmate Erin Krakow exclaimed.
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace met on the set of When Calls the Heart
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are yet another couple who felt the magic of Hope Valley and sparked a real-life romance outside of "When Calls the Heart." The two joined the cast in Season 6 and while they're not a couple in the series, they soon became one after meeting on set. In 2020, McGarry took his relationship with Wallace public with an Instagram snap of two coffees and Polaroids of the two hamming it up for the camera. Wallace, on her part, posted a picture of the couple on a Christmas tree ornament with the caption, "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."
Two years later, McGarry proposed to Wallace, which they announced in a shared Instagram post. "Forever," the "Snowed in for Christmas" star wrote. In an interview with ET, McGarry talked about wedding plans and leaned towards having the big day in Canada to make it easier for family members to attend. When asked if he would jump on stage with the band and perform during the reception, he teased, "There's always a chance." He then revealed that playing music with Wallace was how their romance started, putting them in the running for the cutest couple of "When Calls the Heart."
Viv Leacock has been married to his wife Divina Leacock for 20 years
Viv Leacock plays a happily married man in "When Calls the Heart" alongside his TV wife Natasha Burnett, but his heart has been devoted to his longtime love Divina Leacock since the two started dating in 1993. It appears they're still going strong, as Viv never fails to give Divina an anniversary shout-out on social media. "This journey together was always in the cards for us!! Those two kids in the first photo didn't know what was coming, but fortunately, we both wanted the same thing!! FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING!!!" Viv wrote in February while posting an old black-and-white picture of the much younger couple. He gushed, "[Vienna, Lennox, and Elias] are the reasons we do what we do, but you, my love, are the reason I can do what I do!!"
Fun fact: Vienna and Elias play Viv's on-screen children in "WCTH" as they were the perfect age when he got cast as Joseph Canfield. As for Divina, she works as a project manager at a marketing firm, per her LinkedIn. Like Viv's other castmates who have partners out of the limelight, Divina is fairly private but it's obvious she's all about her family, as her Facebook page is full of pictures of the Leacock crew sharing happy moments.